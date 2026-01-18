Sierra Leone, Krif Foundation Forge Summit Alliance.

A delegation from the Krif Foundation, led by Reverend Kennedy Okosun, paid a courtesy visit to the Sierra Leone High Commission in Accra, Ghana, in a move that underscored growing regional collaboration and anticipation ahead of the upcoming Regal Influence Summit.

Reverend Okosun, who is the Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Limited and Founder of the Krif Foundation, led a high-level team to the High Commission, where they were warmly received by Mr.Philip Brima Kabba, on behalf of His Excellency the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone in Ghana. The visit was marked by an atmosphere of interest, curiosity, and mutual engagement, as both parties explored shared values around leadership, influence, and socio-economic transformation across West Africa.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the objectives of the Regal Influence Summit, a high-profile gathering designed to convene political leaders, business executives, faith leaders, and change-makers from across the continent. Reverend Okosun outlined the vision of the summit as a platform for inspiring transformational leadership, ethical governance, and sustainable development, while highlighting the strategic importance of Sierra Leone’s participation.

A key highlight of the engagement was the expression of strong optimism regarding the physical attendance of His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the summit. Both parties acknowledged the significance such participation would bring, not only in elevating the stature of the event but also in reinforcing Sierra Leone’s commitment to regional dialogue and leadership influence.

Expectations are also high for the participation of a distinguished delegation of prominent Sierra Leoneans drawn from government, business, and civil society.

Mr. Maxwel Johnson welcomed the initiative by the Krif Foundation, noting that platforms such as the Regal Influence Summit offer valuable exposure for Sierra Leone and create opportunities for strategic partnerships within the sub-region. He commended the Foundation for its forward-looking approach and assured the delegation of the High Commission’s support in facilitating continued engagement.

The visit concluded on a note of optimism, signaling a deepening relationship and heightened anticipation for a summit poised to make regional impact.

By Kingsley Asiedu