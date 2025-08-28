Sierra Leone Customs Officers Complete AfCFTA Trade Training

Sierra Leone customs officials completed a three-day capacity building programme focused on implementing trade rules under both ECOWAS and continental African trade agreements.

The training workshop in Freetown concluded yesterday as part of broader efforts to operationalize the African Continental Free Trade Area.

ECOWAS Commission organized the training for officers from Sierra Leone’s Customs and Excise Department within the National Revenue Authority. The programme covered Rules of Origin for both the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme and AfCFTA protocols from August 27-29.

The trained officers will now conduct internal workshops for their colleagues and lead awareness sessions for customs brokers, freight forwarders, and commercial enterprises. This train-the-trainer approach aims to multiply the impact across Sierra Leone’s trade facilitation network.

Multiple international partners supported the initiative. Germany’s development agency GIZ provided technical assistance while the European Union contributed funding through various programmes including the Harmonized System Africa Programme implemented by the World Customs Organization.

Raphael Victor Frerking, GIZ Country Director, emphasized the partnership’s commitment to transforming AfCFTA from concept to operational reality. The European Union delegation highlighted customs administrations’ central role in interpreting and applying continental trade rules.

Johannes Rainer Florian Behrens from Germany’s Embassy noted his country’s sustained support for African-led trade integration through technical assistance and capacity building programmes. The backing reflects broader international recognition of AfCFTA’s potential economic impact.

ECOWAS Resident Representative John Azumah opened the workshop by underlining free movement of goods and people as core regional priorities. He noted that ECOWAS revised its Rules of Origin in 2018 to align with AfCFTA protocols, ensuring coherence between regional and continental frameworks.

The training forms part of ECOWAS’s roadmap for implementing AfCFTA’s Trade in Goods Protocol across member state customs administrations. Directors General of Customs adopted the implementation strategy under ECOWAS Commission guidance.

ECOWAS currently comprises 12 member states following the January 2025 withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. The organization maintains its focus on economic integration despite recent membership changes affecting the broader West African landscape.

Sierra Leone’s participation reflects ongoing efforts to maximize benefits from continental trade liberalization. The country joins other ECOWAS members in preparing customs infrastructure for expanded intra-African commerce under AfCFTA provisions.

The capacity building programme represents practical steps toward operationalizing trade agreements that remain largely theoretical in many African markets. Implementation success depends heavily on customs officials’ understanding of complex Rules of Origin requirements.