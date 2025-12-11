Sierra Leone Battles Major Mpox Outbreak Amid Healthcare Strain

Sierra Leone is confronting a significant mpox outbreak that has spread across all 16 districts since the first case was confirmed on January 10, 2025, placing severe pressure on an already fragile health system and prompting urgent coordinated action from government agencies, local clinics, and international partners led by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The outbreak was declared a public health emergency three days after the first confirmed case, and by early June had produced 3,922 confirmed cases. The country now accounts for over 50 percent of all new confirmed mpox cases in Africa, with 80 percent of cases concentrated in Freetown, the capital.

The index patient travelled to the airport town of Lungi in Port Loko District between late December 2024 and early January 2025. Initial symptoms led community health workers to diagnose malaria, and only weeks later did laboratory testing reveal mpox infection.

The country faces longstanding challenges including high maternal and child health needs, limited healthcare infrastructure, and shortages of healthcare workers and essential medicines. By early May, only 60 staffed isolation beds were available nationwide. Factors such as cross border movement, limited immunity in parts of the population, and gaps in surveillance and contact tracing have contributed to the current spread.

Mpox is a viral illness that spreads through close contact with infectious lesions, bodily fluids, or contaminated materials. Symptoms in Sierra Leone typically include fever, generalized body pain, enlarged cervical lymph nodes, difficulty swallowing, fatigue, and macular rash with cropping of papules and macules. Genital lesions have been frequently reported, reinforcing sexual contact as a primary transmission mode.

Health authorities report rising cases across multiple districts, with urban areas experiencing higher transmission due to population density and mobility. Test positivity is as high as 100 percent in seven of the country’s districts. Rural clinics face difficulties distinguishing mpox from other illnesses with similar symptoms.

Hospitals and clinics are reporting increased patient numbers requiring isolation, vaccination, and other care. Limited isolation wards, testing capacity, and laboratory backlogs have hampered rapid case confirmation and contact tracing. Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) data shows that only one named contact per confirmed case is identified in Sierra Leone, far below the 20 expected in the region.

In response, the government, in collaboration with the WHO, has mobilised vaccination campaigns and antiviral strategies. A vaccination campaign launched on March 27, 2025, by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Agency (NPHA) prioritizes healthcare workers, identified contacts of confirmed cases, and high risk individuals. By June 26, Sierra Leone had received a total of 153,000 doses of the mpox vaccine, including donations from the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge. At the onset of the outbreak, community fear and misinformation hindered early reporting. The government has expanded community engagement activities to tackle stigma and promote early care seeking.

Dr George Ameh, WHO Representative in Sierra Leone, stated that despite numerous challenges, WHO has successfully mobilized resources at all levels to deliver vital commodities, including vaccines. Professor Foday Sahr, Director of Sierra Leone’s National Public Health Agency, said WHO support continues to ensure the ministry and agency succeed in safeguarding the health of citizens.

An upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread to neighbouring countries was declared a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, 2024. A total of 22 countries in the African region have reported cases since 2024, of which 12 currently have active outbreaks.

The WHO has classified the outbreak as a public health concern for the region and is coordinating a multi country response to strengthen surveillance, improve case management, expand vaccination efforts where possible, and provide clear risk communication.