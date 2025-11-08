SIC Life Retreat Positions Microinsurance Product for Digital Era

SIC Life Insurance Limited successfully held its 2025 Sika Plan microinsurance retreat from October 29 to 30 at the AVI event center in Accra, bringing together management and staff to align on strategic direction and product enhancements. The gathering focused on sensitizing teams about improvements to the Sika Plan, also known as Okum Ka, which targets both formal and informal workers.

The Managing Director, Board of Directors, and senior executives attended the event, which served as a platform for learning, collaboration, and charting new growth strategies for the microinsurance product. Participants from across the country received training through presentations covering the product launch, digital transformation initiatives, and an overview of susu products from a rural bank perspective.

Additional sessions examined microfinance and digital transformation, exploring both failures and successes, while discussions centered on relaunching Sika Plan with a comprehensive marketing and communications roadmap. The retreat explored how innovation, customer engagement, and technology can reposition the product for greater market impact.

Managing Director Ing. Solomon Twum Barima commended staff for their commitment to excellence and urged them to take ownership of the enhanced product, emphasizing that Sika Plan remains a cornerstone of SIC Life’s mission to provide accessible and secure life insurance solutions for all Ghanaians. He described the enhanced Sika Plan as representing the company’s forward thinking approach to meeting evolving client needs in an increasingly digital financial landscape.

Dr. Jonathan Asante Ochere, a board member representing the Board Chairman, commended management for organizing the retreat and emphasized the Board’s support for the company’s ongoing transformation agenda. Note that MyJoyOnline identified him as Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere, representing a slight variation in surname spelling across reports.

The retreat concluded with renewed enthusiasm among participants to drive the company’s vision forward, leveraging innovation and teamwork to reinforce SIC Life’s position as a leader in the life insurance industry.

The Sika Plan operates on the traditional susu savings model while providing life insurance coverage. The product targets both formal and informal workers, offering a flexible way to save, protect businesses, and secure loved ones through daily, weekly, or monthly contributions.

Benefits include death or disability coverage up to 150,000 cedis, interest payments on savings, cash back at maturity, partial withdrawals once yearly, and no fees or charges for surrenders or partial withdrawals. The product allows contribution payments via mobile money or doorstep collection, with claims processed within 24 hours according to company materials.

Earlier this year, SIC Life described the microinsurance policy as enabling clients to contribute as low as 5 cedis daily to secure fixed guaranteed sum assured of 500 cedis, with opportunities to make withdrawals from accumulated fund value after four months of continuous premium payment. The recent retreat signals the company’s intention to scale up these offerings through enhanced digital channels and expanded market reach.

The retreat represents SIC Life’s strategic response to changing consumer expectations in Ghana’s insurance sector, where digital adoption continues accelerating. By focusing on both product improvements and staff alignment, the company aims to maintain its competitive position while expanding access to microinsurance for underserved populations who traditionally rely on informal savings mechanisms.