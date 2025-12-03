SIC Financial Services Faces Leadership Crisis Over Restructuring

SIC Financial Services Ltd (SIC-FSL) has been plunged into a governance crisis as tensions between Managing Director Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu and Board Chairman Jonathan Dziasu escalate into competing authority claims. The conflict has created two parallel management teams, disrupting normal operations at one of Ghana’s oldest state linked investment firms.

The dispute reached government after Dr. Iddrisu filed a formal petition alleging board interference in core executive functions. The standoff centers on a restructuring exercise the Managing Director initiated upon assuming office, involving reassignment and relocation of senior managers who served under previous leadership during the former administration.

Dr. Iddrisu described the reset programme internally as part of a broader transformation agenda targeting improved accountability, strengthened risk controls, and clarified reporting lines. However, while the Managing Director traveled abroad, Dziasu reportedly convened a board meeting in his absence where directors reversed several restructuring decisions.

Sources within SIC-FSL indicate the Board reinstated the former management team and nullified out of Accra postings issued under the reset programme. The reversals effectively established two leadership structures: one aligned with the Managing Director’s new appointments and another comprising reinstated executives.

The episode raises concerns about board oversight practices in a sector facing heightened regulatory scrutiny. “It is not sustainable for a financial institution to function with dual management teams issuing parallel directives. It creates confusion, slows down approvals and affects our ability to meet client and regulatory obligations,” a senior staff member familiar with the situation stated.

A December 1 memo circulated to all staff by the Managing Director, seen by B&FT, confirms the crisis depth. The internal directive notes that the company now confronts a “conflicting situation arising from the actions of the Board Chairman and the Board.”

The document states Dr. Iddrisu has “formally petitioned the government for clarification and direction,” citing the need to protect company operations and regulatory commitments. As an interim measure, he announced postponing the company’s three year strategic plan presentation, originally scheduled for December 19 to 21.

Dr. Iddrisu also suspended management participation in any board activities involving the Board Chairman until government responds to the petition. The memo instructed staff to comply strictly with restructuring measures already undertaken under his leadership, warning that non compliance would attract administrative sanctions.

The conflict at SIC-FSL highlights broader governance challenges within state linked financial institutions, where lines between board oversight and executive management can become contested during leadership transitions. Financial sector experts note that such disputes can undermine investor confidence and complicate regulatory compliance.

The dual management structure situation remains unresolved pending government intervention. Staff members report uncertainty about which directives to follow, creating operational inefficiencies at a time when the financial services sector demands clear leadership and decisive action.

Government response to Dr. Iddrisu’s petition will likely determine whether the Managing Director’s restructuring agenda proceeds or whether the Board’s reversals stand. The outcome carries implications for corporate governance practices across Ghana’s state affiliated financial sector.