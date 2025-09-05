Sibo Earns Late Ghana Call-up for Mali Clash

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has received a late call-up to Ghana’s national team ahead of Monday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 27-year-old joins Otto Addo’s squad following the Black Stars’ disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday, as the head coach seeks to strengthen his midfield options for the crucial Group I encounter.

Sibo played an integral role in Real Oviedo’s historic promotion to La Liga last season, helping the Spanish club return to the top flight for the first time since 2000-01. The midfielder featured prominently throughout Oviedo’s successful playoff campaign, which culminated in a dramatic 3-1 victory over Mirandés in the promotion final.

The Ghanaian international has maintained his strong form into the 2025-26 La Liga season, featuring in all of Oviedo’s opening fixtures as the club adapts to Spain’s premier division. His consistent performances have caught the attention of national team selectors seeking midfield reinforcement.

Oviedo secured their La Liga return after finishing third in the Segunda División during the 2024-25 campaign. The club’s promotion marked their first appearance in Spain’s top flight in 24 years, with veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla leading the playoff charge alongside contributions from players including Sibo.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 16 points from seven matches, maintaining a slender advantage over Madagascar who occupy second place with 13 points. The Black Stars require positive results from their remaining fixtures to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Monday’s match against Mali represents a critical juncture in Ghana’s qualifying campaign. The Eagles have demonstrated consistent form throughout the group stage and will arrive in Accra seeking points that could dramatically alter the qualification race dynamics.

Sibo’s inclusion provides Addo with additional tactical flexibility as Ghana seeks to bounce back from the Chad disappointment. The midfielder’s energy, work rate, and tactical discipline offer qualities that could prove valuable against Mali’s organized approach.

The late call-up reflects Ghana’s ongoing evaluation of players performing at high levels in European football. Sibo joins a squad featuring established internationals including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Iñaki Williams as Ghana pursues World Cup qualification.

Ghana’s qualifying campaign has featured dominant home performances contrasted with challenging away results. The team secured victories over Central African Republic, Madagascar, and Comoros at home while struggling to maintain consistency in away fixtures.

The 2026 World Cup offers Ghana an opportunity to return to football’s premier tournament after missing the 2022 Qatar edition. Direct qualification from Group I would provide redemption for a program seeking to restore its continental reputation.

Sibo’s Real Oviedo experience in competitive Spanish football provides valuable context for international duty. The midfielder’s adaptation to La Liga’s intensity and tactical demands offers skills directly applicable to high-level international competition.

The Ghana-Mali fixture kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Monday, with both teams understanding the qualification implications. Ghana requires maximum points to maintain their group advantage, while Mali seeks results that could transform their World Cup prospects.

Addo’s squad selection demonstrates the competitive depth available to Ghana as European-based players continue delivering strong club performances. The integration of players like Sibo reflects the national team’s commitment to monitoring talent across various leagues.