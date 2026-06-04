Show Love Quaye to Fight for WBC Title

Ghanaian boxer Derrick Quaye, known as Show Love, is set to fight Serbia’s Tomislav Vukomanovic on June 19 for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International super lightweight silver title in Belgrade.

The bout was announced by international matchmaker Solomon Otoo Lartey, who said Quaye has trained hard and is ready to give fans a strong contest. According to the announcement, the home fighter Vukomanovic comes in undefeated through 13 bouts.

Quaye carries an unbeaten professional record of nine wins and one draw, built largely in the Ga boxing heartland of Bukom. He has earned a reputation as one of Ghana’s heaviest hitters, a fighter who relies on power and ring intelligence and who has stopped several opponents inside the distance.

With both men yet to taste defeat, the meeting guarantees that one unbeaten run will end on the night, unless the judges return a draw and the title stays in place.

Supporters in Bukom and the surrounding communities of Atukpai, Gbese and Akoto Lante are backing their man to travel to Serbia and bring the belt home, though Quaye faces a stern test on hostile ground against a confident and unbeaten opponent.