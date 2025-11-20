Shirley Tony Kum named PR personality of the year 2024.

Report by Ben LARYEA .

Corporate Communications Head of Vivo Energy Ghana, Madam Shirley Tony Kum was named the Public Relations Personality of the year at the PR Exellence Awards by the Institute of Public Relations [IPR] Ghana.

The award, a symbol of professional distinction was keenly contested but her works, visionary leadership and measurable impact across the energy sectors set her apart.

Her career has woven through some notable institutions such as Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Stracomm Africa and Newmout Golden Ridge Limited before assuming her current role at Vivo Energy Ghana, licensees of the shellbrand.

She has positioned Vivo Energy Ghana as a trusted responsible and community oriented market leader, blending reputation management with corporate responsibility in ways that demonstrate authenticity, foresight and constitency .

Vivo Energy Ghana has enjoyed reputational stability even admidst industry challenges due to her strategic clarity crisis handling competency and transparency as Shirley has been a role model and an advocate for women in communications as well as the energy sector.

At vivo Energy Ghana , Shirley has redefined what corporate communications can achieved in a highly competitive sector and as such the company has gain local and international recognition and have helped distinguish the brand from competitors and entrenched it as an industry bench mark.

She spearheaded the award-winning She Power project ,a mentorship and empowerment initiative that invests in the next generation of female leaders and also an advocate for women in other institutions of communications as well as the energy sector.

Shirley is an alumna at the University of Ghana, University of Leicester in the U.K and the Ghana Institute of Journalism [now UNIMAC], accredited Member of IPR Ghana, a member of Women in PR Ghana and a passionate advocate for ethical research based and impact driven communications practice.

Vivo Energy Ghana also won two awards namely PR.Organisation of the year [Commercial] Vivo Energy Ghana and Best Promotional Event -Vivo Energy Fit 2 Drive Road Safety and Wellness campaign .