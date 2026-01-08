Shippers Authority Hosts Exporters Forum on Trade Challenges

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has convened a high level forum bringing together exporters, regulators, and logistics stakeholders to address operational barriers and compliance requirements affecting Ghana’s export competitiveness.

The gathering assembled representatives from government agencies, industry associations, and exporting firms to tackle regulatory issues, operational challenges, and emerging developments throughout the export value chain. The objective was identifying practical, coordinated solutions to persistent problems hindering the sector’s growth.

Monica Josiah, Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation at GSA, emphasized the critical role of exports in national development, highlighting their contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, employment creation, and currency stability. She stated that strengthening exports aligns with the President’s vision to expand and deepen Ghana’s traditional export base, with shipping remaining a vital link in the export chain.

Josiah stressed that seamless and efficient shipping processes are indispensable to successful export transactions. She called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to address persistent challenges including regulatory and compliance barriers, infrastructure deficits, cargo screening inefficiencies, and institutional capacity gaps.

Eric Hammond from the Bank of Ghana’s International Trade Department presented on Letter of Commitment (LOC) requirements, emphasizing that exporters must ensure full and timely repatriation of export proceeds through their commercial banks. Hammond announced that the Bank of Ghana had extended the repatriation deadline from 60 days to 120 days after shipment, responding to concerns about the previous timeframe.

He clarified widespread misconceptions surrounding Ghana’s trade structure, noting that available data shows the country is not as import dependent as commonly perceived. The Bank of Ghana is developing a comprehensive manual on LOC requirements alongside frequently asked questions to guide exporters through compliance procedures.

Alexander Twum Barimah, Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, cautioned exporters against engaging in or facilitating illicit drug trafficking. He stated that NACOC has intensified vigilance along the export chain and will not hesitate to act against anyone attempting to use legitimate export channels for illicit drug activities.

Twum Barimah disclosed that the Chief Justice has assured NACOC of plans to establish a dedicated court for swift prosecution of drug related offences. He reminded exporters that NACOC officers are empowered under Section 33 of the NACOC Act to profile individuals at seaports and airports.

During an open forum session, exporters raised concerns about damage and quality defects caused by scanning and handling of export goods at Kotoka International Airport. In response, NACOC assured participants of its commitment to work with relevant institutions to improve cargo handling procedures and minimize avoidable damage.

Other concerns discussed included Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) downtimes, cumbersome permit processes, the need for a dedicated cargo aircraft for Ghana, and issues relating to disinfection of export cargo.

Institutions represented at the forum included the Environmental Protection Agency, NACOC, Ghana Energy Commission, Veterinary Services, Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Customs, the Bank of Ghana, Ghana International Trade Commission, Aviance Ghana, the Ghana Plastics Association, and Pioneer Food Company.

The forum reaffirmed GSA’s commitment, together with partner institutions, to sustained stakeholder engagement, coordinated problem solving, and the creation of an efficient, transparent, and globally competitive export environment for Ghana.