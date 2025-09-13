Shifting from Busy to Balance: Ibrahim K. Asante, others, to share Productivity Hacks that actually works on the Timekeeping Dialogue Series

Transformational Leadership Concepts (TLC), a behavioral and attitudinal change advocacy group, continues its Timekeeping Dialogue Series, bringing thought leaders together to share lessons that inspire a more time-conscious society.

The 17thEdition of the Time Keeping Dialogue Series will be held virtually under the theme "From Busy to Balance: Productivity Hacks That Actually Work — Lessons from Peak Performers". The program is hosted by co-convenor Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, a Strategic Communications expert.

In Ghana, the challenge of lateness and poor time management has long been accepted as a social norm. Yet, this culture comes at a cost—lower productivity, missed opportunities, and stalled national growth. To spark change, Ibrahim K. Asante who is the Founder of Significant International Training Systems will bring years of leadership and coaching experience, highlighting productivity strategies that inherently promote punctuality and time discipline and equip participants with tools to maximize output without violating timelines or deadlines.

Amanda Dede Broni, Lay Pastor at Holy Hill Chapel, will demonstrate to participants on how to shift their mindset from “being busy” and not meeting targets to being effective and productive with time. Ama Orleans Lindsay an Entrepreneur and Founder of Gem Capital Micro Finance Limited, will share practical hacks from the world of business and entrepreneurship, showing how to find balance in the workplace, schools and in the community.

Together, these speakers will show how better personal time management translates into collective respect for time, paving the way for a stronger timekeeping culture in Ghana.

Join us on Sunday, September 14, at 4:00pm via Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82914992238?pwd=8LY5tMI4bK31Ehs5IKBkNWaAP8RJgE.1 for an inspiring dialogue that is set to shift mindsets and transform how we keep time.

About TLC and the Timekeeping Dialogue

Transformational Leadership Concepts (TLC) is a behavioral and attitudinal change advocacy group committed to reshaping mindsets, improving discipline, and fostering a culture of punctuality and efficiency in Ghana.

The Timekeeping Dialogue series brings together thought leaders, policy makers and high achievers to share practical strategies that promote respect for time—both in personal and professional contexts.

The series has featured speakers like Prof. Lade Wosornu, Manasseh Azuri Awuni, Ibrahim K. Asante, Comfort Ocran, Capt. Prince Kofi Amoabeng and many others.