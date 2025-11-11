Shidaa Foundation Donates Educational Supplies To Dodi Papase DA/ARS Basic School

In its continued commitment to promoting quality education in rural Ghana, the Shidaa Foundation has donated several backpacks filled with essential school supplies to pupils of the Dodi Papase DA/ARS Basic School in the Oti Region.

The donation included items such as exercise books, pens, pencils, mathematical sets, and other learning materials, all intended to equip students with the tools they need to excel academically.

Speaking during the presentation, the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Amegayao Stanislaw, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Shidaa Foundation for their thoughtful support. He commended the Foundation for its consistent efforts toward improving education at the basic level, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

> “We are sincerely grateful to the Shidaa Foundation for this timely support. These materials will not only reduce the financial burden on parents but also motivate our pupils to take their studies seriously,” Mr. Stanislaw said.

The Founder of the Shidaa Foundation, Mr. Roland Akwensivie, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to empowering young learners and supporting educational development across Ghana.

> “Education remains one of the most powerful tools for breaking the cycle of poverty and shaping the future of our communities,” Mr. Akwensivie stated. “At Shidaa Foundation, we believe every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn, dream, and succeed—regardless of where they come from. This donation is a small step toward that vision.”

Through such initiatives, the Shidaa Foundation continues to demonstrate its commitment to bridging educational inequalities and ensuring that students in rural areas have access to quality learning resources. The Foundation has pledged to extend similar support to other schools across the country in the coming months.