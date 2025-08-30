Shell Fuel Distributor Launches Employee Fitness Program in Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana has rolled out a comprehensive wellness initiative for its workforce, creating an in-house fitness club designed to boost employee health and productivity.

The energy company, which distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants across Ghana, unveiled its V-Fitz Premium Employee Fitness Club with the motto “fuel your body, fuel your life.” The program aims to encourage regular exercise and healthy habits among staff members.

Managing Director Christian Li said the fitness club represents more than just workplace amenities. He described it as a movement to inspire employees to take charge of their physical health and make wellness a lifestyle priority rather than an occasional luxury.

“This initiative demonstrates our dedication to building a healthy, engaged, and high-performing workforce,” Li told employees during the launch ceremony. The company sees employee wellness as directly linked to business performance and workplace culture.

The launch event featured energetic aerobics sessions and group dancing, including the popular “shoulder” dance challenge that had employees moving together in synchronized formations. The atmosphere combined fitness activities with team-building elements.

Vivo Energy established an executive committee to oversee the fitness program and ensure structured activities for club members. Li personally swore in committee members who will provide leadership and accountability for the initiative going forward.

Each participating employee received a fitness pack containing materials for their workout sessions. The company invested in proper equipment and resources to support the program’s long-term success.

Human Resources Manager Mercy Amoah emphasized that healthy employees are productive employees. She said V-Fitz provides a platform for improving fitness while strengthening relationships across different teams and departments.

“We recognize that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce,” Amoah explained. The program reinforces the company’s people-centered culture by investing directly in employee wellbeing rather than just business operations.

Celebrity fitness trainer Chris Darko attended the launch to share insights about maintaining discipline and consistency in wellness routines. The UTV host and Fitness Freak Consult founder led employees through engaging fitness challenges during the ceremony.

Darko stressed the importance of balance in fitness and wellness approaches. His participation added credibility to the program and demonstrated the company’s commitment to bringing professional expertise to employee health initiatives.

The fitness club launch reflects Vivo Energy’s broader strategy of prioritizing safety and employee care as core business values. The company positions itself as Africa’s leading energy business while maintaining focus on workforce development.

For employees, the program offers convenient access to fitness resources without needing external gym memberships or facilities. Having workplace wellness options can improve work-life balance and job satisfaction.

The initiative comes as companies across Ghana increasingly recognize that employee wellness programs can reduce healthcare costs, decrease absenteeism, and boost overall productivity levels.