Shell Deepens Angola Commitment With New Blocks and US$1 Billion Drive

Shell is accelerating its return to Angola’s upstream sector, adding fresh block acquisitions to a deepwater exploration programme now expected to mobilise approximately $1 billion in investment, as the company moves from preliminary agreements to concrete deal-making.

In January 2026, Shell signed a deal to acquire a 35 percent stake in two deepwater blocks from energy major Chevron. The farm-in follows an agreement signed at the 2025 Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) conference for Block 33/24, and a November 2025 agreement granting Shell exclusive rights to conduct exploration activities at Blocks 19, 34 and 39 alongside Equinor and Sonangol.

Situated in the ultra-deepwaters of the Kwanza Basin, the blocks feature significant hydrocarbon potential given their proximity to existing commercial assets. The partners are expected to begin technical and operational studies to determine the blocks’ oil potential ahead of an upcoming exploration phase.

Shell’s return to Angola ends a 20-year absence from the country’s upstream market and signals renewed confidence in Angola’s deepwater potential at a time when the country is working to stabilise crude production through new exploration, redevelopment of mature assets, and targeted investment incentives.

Angola’s crude output has hovered around 1.03 million barrels per day in recent months, down from more than 1.4 million barrels per day a decade ago. Authorities have introduced regulatory reforms, including incentives designed to attract international oil companies back into exploration and longer-term development commitments.

Eugene Okpere, Shell’s Executive Vice President for Exploration, Strategy and Portfolio in Integrated Gas and Upstream, will speak at the AOG 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Luanda this September. His participation is expected to provide a platform for Shell to engage directly with government stakeholders, partners and service companies on its Angolan exploration plans.

Shell’s deepwater technical expertise, gained in part through frontier developments in Namibia, is expected to support execution in Angola’s complex offshore environment, where project development experience and financial capacity are critical.

Angola’s upstream regulator, the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), is pushing a $60 billion investment drive across Angola’s upstream oil and gas industry between 2025 and 2030, with Shell’s re-entry representing one of the most significant individual commitments secured under that strategy.