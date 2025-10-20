Shatta Wale Visits MobileMoney LTD After Spectacular Shatta Fest and MoMo Fest

Shatta Wale, Ghana’s renowned Dancehall musician and entrepreneur known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. and his management has paid a visit to MobileMoney LTD, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, to express appreciation for their partnership in the just-ended Shatta Fest and MoMo Fest 2025 held at Independence Square in Accra.

During the visit, Mr. Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney LTD, expressed appreciation to the artist for his outstanding performance and contribution to youth empowerment and national development through entertainment.

“We want to say a big thank you for the wonderful show. I had no clue the kind of following you had. This weekend was extra special, and we appreciate what you’re doing to inspire the youth and push the boundaries of the music industry in Ghana.

We are proud of your achievements and glad to be associated with you. Thank you for supporting our brand,” Mr. Haruna said.

Mr. Haruna commended the artist’s vision and reaffirmed MobileMoney Limited’s commitment to empowering Ghanaians through safe and innovative digital financial solutions.

In response, Shatta Wale expressed gratitude to the management of MobileMoney Limited for their partnership and support for the MoMo Fest initiative. He described the collaboration as a dream come true and pledged to maintain a strong working relationship with the company.

“It has always been my dream to work with your brand, and I’m happy it finally happened. When the MoMo Fest idea came up, I knew it would be a great opportunity to inspire the youth and promote cashless transactions. God bless everyone who made this partnership possible,” Shatta Wale said.

He also lauded the MobileMoney Limited team for their commitment to the collaboration, noting that the massive turnout at the festival reflected the power of unity between music and technology.

Shatta Wale hinted that Shatta Fest would become an annual event, with plans to expand it to other regions and even outside Ghana. He noted that the initiative’s success demonstrated how corporate partnerships could support creative talent while driving Ghana’s cashless agenda.

“We’re already planning to make Shatta Fest a yearly celebration and take it to other regions. With great support from MTN MoMo and other partners, we can continue to motivate the youth and promote financial inclusion,” he added.

The MoMo Fest–Shatta Fest partnership formed part of MobileMoney Limited’s efforts to promote digital payments and financial inclusion while strengthening collaboration between the corporate and creative sectors.