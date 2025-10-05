Shatta Wale Urges Unity as “Street Crown” Earns Grammy Consideration

Ghana’s dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale is calling on his compatriots to seize the moment after his 2025 single “Street Crown” received official approval from the Grammy Academy for consideration, marking what he describes as a critical opportunity for African music on the global stage.

The milestone, announced by the artist on Tuesday, October 1, represents entry into the Best African Music Performance category at the Grammy Awards. But beyond personal achievement, Shatta Wale’s message carried an unmistakable urgency: a plea for Ghanaians to rally behind homegrown talent rather than let another international breakthrough slip away.

“This moment is not just about me; it’s about Ghana, Africa, and every fan of African Dancehall,” he wrote across his social media platforms. “From the streets to the world stage, our sound and culture now stand on the biggest platforms.”

The Melissa hitmaker didn’t stop at celebration, though. His follow-up post took a more pointed turn, referencing past missed opportunities and suggesting that local support remains Ghana’s weak link in the global music race.

“You undervalued Beyoncé’s feature, and you can see how Kartel is promoting the brand,” he cautioned, alluding to mixed reactions his 2020 collaboration with the American superstar received back home. “Let’s identify the opportunities that we can all benefit from as a country and set aside our personal feelings.”

That Beyoncé collaboration, featured on “Already” from “The Lion King: The Gift” album, generated millions of views internationally yet sparked divided opinions in Ghana, with some critics questioning the pairing. Shatta Wale has previously expressed frustration that the feature didn’t receive the collective national enthusiasm he believed it deserved, calling it Ghana music’s chance at sustained global visibility.

Now, with “Street Crown” under Grammy consideration, there’s a sense he’s determined not to watch history repeat itself. The submission will go through the first round of screening, which started October 3, 2025, placing the project in direct competition with African music heavyweights vying for recognition.

The track itself blends authentic dancehall rhythms with Afro-inspired production, a sonic signature Shatta Wale has refined over years of pushing Ghana’s dancehall scene into mainstream African consciousness. His Grammy bid comes at a time when African music categories are gaining prominence at major international award shows, reflecting the continent’s growing influence in global pop culture.

“It’s a lovely world, my brother, my sister,” Shatta Wale concluded his appeal. “It’s 1 Africa, 1 Ghana.”

Whether the Grammy Academy ultimately recognizes “Street Crown” with a nomination remains uncertain. Consideration doesn’t guarantee a spot on the final ballot. What’s clear is that Shatta Wale sees this moment as bigger than himself, positioning it instead as a test of whether Ghanaians can unite behind their artists when international opportunities knock.

The question now: will the country answer differently this time?