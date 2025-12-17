Shatta Wale Urges Ghetto Youth to Avoid Illegal Activities, Emphasizes Legal Success

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has issued a strong warning to young people, particularly those from the ghettos, urging them to pursue legitimate avenues for financial success.

In a recent post on Facebook, the “Kakai” hitmaker encouraged youths to follow the path of earning money legally, warning of dire consequences for those involved in illegal activities.

“If you make money legally like Shatta Wale, don’t fear to show others the way. But if not legally and it’s illegal, be careful. Ghetto youth, if you play, they will wipe you out. Ade tell you!! #GODISHERE🩸,” he wrote.

Shatta Wale’s remarks come amid rumors linking him to alleged online fraud cases, including the arrest of Kofi Boat by the FBI and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for romance scams. The dancehall star has firmly denied any wrongdoing, attributing his wealth solely to his music career and stressing his commitment to producing quality hits.

Recently, Shatta Wale was granted GH₵10 million bail with two sureties after his detention by EOCO over a yellow Lamborghini Urus. His lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, accompanied him during the inquiry, which his management clarified was related to tax obligations on the luxury car and his company’s operations.