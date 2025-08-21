Shatta Wale Unable to Prove Ownership of Seized Lamborghini

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has failed to provide proof of ownership for a luxury vehicle at the center of a financial crime investigation.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office confirmed the artist could not produce documentation showing he legally purchased the yellow Lamborghini Urus seized from his residence earlier this month.

During questioning, the musician claimed he bought the vehicle from someone known only as “Zak” through WhatsApp messages. He stated he no longer possesses the contact information for this individual and described the transaction as having occurred “from the street.” The only document he presented was a customs declaration bearing the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, a convicted criminal currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States.

EOCO officials revealed the vehicle has been linked to Amuah’s criminal enterprise by the FBI and U.S. Justice Department. The international investigation identified the Lamborghini as part of $4.7 million in restitution owed by the convicted fraudster. Despite being granted bail set at 10 million Ghana cedis, Shatta Wale remains under investigation for both the vehicle’s origins and his company’s tax practices.

The case has drawn attention to cross-border financial crime cooperation between Ghana and United States authorities. EOCO anticipates receiving a formal mutual legal assistance request from U.S. officials seeking return of the vehicle as part of Amuah’s restitution agreement.