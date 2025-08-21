Shatta Wale Released on Reduced Bail in Ongoing Luxury Car Probe

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been released from custody after his bail conditions were significantly reduced.

The musician was detained for less than twenty-four hours as part of an investigation into a luxury vehicle suspected to be connected to international fraud.

Originally set at 10 million Ghana cedis, the bail amount was halved to 5 million cedis with two sureties. This development came after the artist’s fans gathered outside the offices of the Economic and Organised Crime Office demanding his release.

The investigation centers on a Lamborghini Urus that American authorities have linked to a convicted fraudster currently serving a prison sentence in the United States. The vehicle was seized from the musician’s residence in early August following a request from the FBI and US Justice Department.

While the artist’s management team has criticized the investigation as a witch hunt against successful musicians, authorities maintain this is part of legitimate international cooperation in combating financial crime. The case highlights growing scrutiny of high-value asset acquisitions and their documentation in Ghana’s entertainment industry.