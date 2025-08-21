Shatta Wale Released on GH¢10 Million Bail in Tax Probe

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been granted bail by the Economic and Organised Crime Office after turning himself in for questioning.

His release comes with a stringent bond set at 10 million Ghana cedis, requiring two sureties, according to his media manager.

The musician, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, voluntarily appeared at the EOCO offices accompanied by his lawyer. His team is working to secure his full release by Thursday after meeting all bail conditions.

Contrary to online speculation, the investigation is specifically focused on the artist’s tax obligations related to his luxury vehicle, a yellow Lamborghini, and certain business dealings. Management emphasized that Shatta Wale is cooperating fully with authorities.

Fans have been urged to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified claims while the process unfolds. The case is seen as part of broader efforts to ensure tax compliance among high-profile individuals in the country.