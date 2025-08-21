Shatta Wale Reassures Fans After Release from EOCO Custody

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has broken his silence following his release from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

In a video message shared shortly after regaining his freedom, the musician sought to reassure his concerned supporters about his wellbeing.

Addressing his fans directly, the artist stated, “Your king is safe,” while expressing gratitude for their unwavering support during what he described as a challenging period. He specifically thanked his management team and those who stood by him throughout the process.

Notably, the musician also acknowledged EOCO staff for their professional handling of the situation, mentioning particular officials by name. This gesture suggests a relatively cordial resolution to his detention, which lasted less than twenty-four hours.

The message has brought relief to the artist’s fanbase, many of whom had gathered outside EOCO’s offices during his detention. The case involving investigations into a luxury vehicle continues, but the artist’s release on reduced bail conditions has temporarily eased tensions among his supporters.