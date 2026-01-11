Shatta Wale Promotes SHAXI After Alleged Yango Rider Disappearance

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has seized on allegations of a missing Yango delivery rider to promote his ride hailing service SHAXI, while criticizing foreign owned delivery platforms for their accountability to Ghanaian customers.

The controversy erupted after social media user Abass Dawud raised concerns over an alleged incident involving a Yango delivery rider. In a Facebook post, Abass claimed he requested a delivery through Yango, but the rider allegedly went to pick up the item and failed to return. According to him, efforts to resolve the issue with the company did not yield satisfactory results.

“Be careful when dealing with Yango delivery. I requested for one, he has gone for the stuff and he has disappeared,” Abass wrote. “Make sure you don’t take any chance with anything you cannot afford to lose. The agency will not do anything for you if anything happens to your stuff.”

Abass added that Yango Ghana advised him to report the matter to the Ghana Police Service. He also shared an image of the alleged rider and appealed to the public for help, promising a reward to anyone who could assist in locating him.

Following the post, Shatta Wale reacted to the situation and used the opportunity to promote SHAXI, his locally owned ride hailing service. He criticized foreign owned delivery platforms and questioned their accountability to customers in Ghana.

“This is the reason why you all must support #SHAXI,” Shatta Wale said. “With #SHAXI you can hold me, Shatta Wale, the CEO, responsible if you don’t get any response from our customer service agents.”

The musician, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., further stated that riders from foreign platforms could escape accountability because company owners do not reside in Ghana. “This driver can get away free because the owners of the company don’t live here and they don’t care about you but only your cash. I hope Patrick returns your items,” he said.

Shatta Wale also called on the public to help circulate the message so it could reach security agencies. “Guys, let’s help spread this message for our brother and let it get to higher security authorities too since Abass has his picture too. Ghana make hard for us all, chale,” he added.

SHAXI, a portmanteau of “Shatta” and “taxi,” was launched in December 2021 as Shatta Wale’s response to youth unemployment in Ghana. The service offers a locally driven alternative in the transport sector, competing with established platforms like Uber, Bolt and Yango.

The musician has previously disclosed that he invested over 2 million dollars of his own money into establishing the business, including development of the app, acquisition of a fleet of vehicles, and promotional activities. According to him, he chose to invest in job creation rather than spend the money on luxury items like Lamborghinis or Rolls Royces.

The platform enables drivers to register for a daily fee of 20 cedis, allowing them to work flexibly and independently. Shatta Wale has positioned SHAXI as a service that prioritizes job creation and social impact over profit maximization.

In May 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, initiated discussions with Shatta Wale to explore a potential partnership aimed at boosting job opportunities for Ghanaian youth through the SHAXI platform.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about accountability and customer service in Ghana’s rapidly growing ride hailing and delivery sector. While foreign platforms have brought convenience and competition to the market, questions persist about their responsiveness to local consumer complaints and their commitment to resolving disputes involving Ghanaian customers.

Yango, a Russian ride hailing and delivery service operated by Yango Tech, entered the Ghanaian market as part of its expansion across Africa. The platform offers both transportation and delivery services in major Ghanaian cities.

As of publication, Yango Ghana has not issued an official statement regarding the alleged incident. It remains unclear whether the rider in question has been located or whether any items have been recovered.

The case also raises broader questions about regulation and consumer protection in Ghana’s gig economy. As more Ghanaians rely on app based services for transportation and deliveries, industry observers argue that stronger regulatory frameworks may be needed to protect both workers and customers.

For his part, Shatta Wale continues to position SHAXI as a homegrown solution that offers greater accountability to Ghanaian users. His intervention in the Yango incident reflects his ongoing efforts to build public trust in his brand while highlighting what he perceives as weaknesses in foreign owned competitors.