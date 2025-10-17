Shatta Wale invites Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to 41st birthday celebration

Ghanaian music icon Shatta Wale has personally invited Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to his 41st birthday celebration this Saturday. The event is set for Accra’s Independence Square, promising a large-scale party with fans and celebrities.

The invitation went viral after Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, posted an urgent request on social media. Flex called on the “Shatta Movement Empire” to help connect them with the goalkeeper quickly.

“Shatta Wale wants him to grace his birthday event,” Flex stated in his online message. This highlights the growing bond between Ghana’s music and sports scenes, showing how artists are bridging gaps.

Asare, who is openly a fan of Shatta Wale, is expected to attend if schedules allow. The birthday bash aims to blend live performances with cultural pride, drawing crowds from across the country to celebrate the artist’s legacy.