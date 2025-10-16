Shatta Wale Claims 19,000 Songs, Reveals Marriage Plans

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has disclosed that his music catalogue contains approximately 19,000 songs, a figure that positions him among the most prolific recording artists globally. The revelation came during a recent television interview where he also opened up about his personal life and the transformative power of his music.

Speaking on Joy Prime Television on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the artist explained that many tracks in his extensive library were released years ago, with some under names that fans might not immediately associate with him. While reviewing his catalogue recently, he described being surprised by the sheer volume of work he’s produced over his career.

The claim, if accurate, would place Shatta Wale’s output far beyond most contemporary artists. By comparison, legendary prolific musicians like Bob Dylan have released roughly 600 songs over six decades, while modern streaming era artists typically maintain catalogues of a few hundred tracks. The 19,000 figure suggests either an unprecedented level of productivity or includes unreleased material, collaborations, and various versions of songs across different platforms.

When asked about his favourite composition, Shatta Wale identified “On God” as particularly meaningful to him, describing it as a spiritual song that shapes his worldview. This reflects a more introspective side of an artist often known for bold public statements and dancehall anthems.

Beyond discussing his musical output, the artist shared anecdotes about how his work has impacted lives in unexpected ways. He recalled meeting a former armed robber who credited Shatta Wale’s music with inspiring him to change his lifestyle. The individual now works as a driver for Shaxi, the artist’s ride-hailing service, and recently received financial assistance and encouragement from Shatta Wale himself after they crossed paths at the airport. It’s a narrative the artist uses to illustrate how entertainment can serve purposes beyond mere enjoyment, potentially reaching people at critical crossroads in their lives.

Shatta Wale also confirmed that he is married to his partner Maali, though the ceremony was a quiet, family-centered affair rather than a public spectacle. The artist explained that he met Maali’s parents with a small group, presented traditional drinks, and received the family’s blessing. He credits Maali with being an agent of positive change in his life.

However, he revealed plans to eventually host a grand wedding celebration in Ghana to properly honour his wife. When asked about the timeline, he simply stated he’s currently saving for the event, suggesting it remains a work in progress rather than an imminent occasion.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2024, adding another dimension to Shatta Wale’s personal evolution. Having previously been in a highly publicized relationship with his former partner Michy, with whom he shares a son, the artist now appears focused on building a more private family life with Maali.

Throughout the interview, a picture emerged of an artist who’s balancing commercial success with personal growth, using his platform not just for entertainment but as a vehicle for social impact. Whether his 19,000-song claim holds up to scrutiny may matter less than the underlying message: that consistent creative output, combined with authentic engagement with fans and community, can create ripples of influence far beyond the recording studio.

The artist’s journey from the dancehall stages to ride-hailing entrepreneurship, from public relationships to private family moments, illustrates the multifaceted nature of celebrity in Ghana’s entertainment landscape. As he continues adding to his massive catalogue while planning his grand wedding, Shatta Wale remains one of the country’s most talked-about and enigmatic musical figures.