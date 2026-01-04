Shatta Wale Announces Plans to Take Music Global

Dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known popularly as Shatta Wale, has announced plans to take his music to the global stage in 2026. The musician says he has saved enough money and believes he is now ready to invest in expanding his craft internationally.

Shatta Wale made the announcement in a social media post, using the opportunity to invite curriculum vitae from individuals who can play contributory roles in achieving his ambition. His post read, “I saved enough money to push my music Global and I think I am ready now .. If you want to join my team so we work together, start preparing your CV’s .. We are about to work smart this year”.

The announcement comes after what many consider a breakthrough year for the Ghanaian artist. In January 2025, Shatta Wale became the only African artist invited to perform at Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street comeback concert in Kingston, Jamaica. In front of 35,000 people, he performed “On God” and “Already” before being introduced by Kartel himself as the “King of African Dancehall.”

Despite his domestic success and high profile collaborations, Shatta Wale has faced criticism over the years for being labeled a local champion. Critics have pointed to his limited investment in high production music videos and his reluctance to actively pursue international shows as factors constraining his global reach.

Although he featured on Beyoncé’s “Already” from The Lion King: The Gift album in 2019, a collaboration that introduced him to millions of new listeners worldwide, Shatta Wale did not immediately capitalize on the momentum. Other features with acclaimed international musicians also failed to translate into sustained global recognition.

His 2025 performance trajectory showed signs of change. From performing at the President’s Cup to hosting ShattaFest 2025 at Independence Square in Accra, the scale of his events reached unprecedented levels. The Voice of the Crown extended play, released in August 2025, was fully self produced and carried messages of faith, resilience, and authority.

The artist’s recent international recognition includes three major wins at the 42nd International Reggae and World Music Awards. He took home Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video, and Best Crossover Song, cementing his position as a leading figure in African dancehall.

However, the road to global recognition has not been without setbacks. In November 2025, Shatta Wale submitted his song “Street Crown” for consideration in the Best African Music Performance category at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Despite initial optimism from fans and his own confidence in representing Ghana, he failed to secure a nomination when the Recording Academy announced the final list.

The Grammy nomination snub placed Shatta Wale among several Ghanaian artists, including Epixode, Black Sherif, Moliy, and Gyakie, whose projects were considered but did not make the final cut. Meanwhile, Nigerian artists such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Omah Lay secured multiple nominations, highlighting the competitive nature of African music on the global stage.

Shatta Wale’s career trajectory reflects the broader challenges facing Ghanaian artists seeking international breakthrough. While Ghana has produced numerous talented musicians, sustained global success has remained elusive for many. The country’s artists often struggle with limited resources for international promotion, inadequate infrastructure for music production, and challenges in securing international touring opportunities.

The dancehall artist kicked off 2026 by releasing a song titled “2026,” a self produced track that carries his signature confidence and messages of forward movement. The song reflects ambition, hope, and readiness for what lies ahead, setting the tone for what he describes as a fresh chapter.

Known as the King of African Dancehall, Shatta Wale has been one of Ghana’s most decorated artists since his 2004 breakthrough single “Moko Hoo,” released under the name Bandana. That song, which featured popular rapper Tinny, earned him his first of dozens of nominations at the Ghana Music Awards.

His approach to music and career management has often courted controversy. In August 2025, he was caught in a high profile matter involving the seizure of his 2019 yellow Lamborghini Urus by the Economic and Organized Crime Office. The case drew national and international attention, sparking debates about celebrity, law enforcement, and power.

For Shatta Wale, controversy appears to be a strategic tool. He has demonstrated an ability to leverage public attention, whether positive or negative, to maintain relevance and control narratives around his brand. His large social media following and direct engagement with fans have become defining features of his career strategy.

The musician’s announcement about going global signals a potential shift in approach. By actively seeking team members and publicly declaring his financial readiness, he appears to be adopting a more structured strategy for international expansion. Whether this translates into sustained global success remains to be seen.

African dancehall has grown significantly over the past decade, with artists across the continent adapting the Jamaican genre to local contexts. Shatta Wale has been at the forefront of this movement in West Africa, blending dancehall rhythms with Ghanaian languages and cultural references to create a distinctive sound.

His decision to invest personal resources into global expansion reflects growing confidence among African artists about the commercial viability of their music internationally. Streaming platforms, social media, and changing consumption patterns have created new pathways for African artists to reach global audiences without traditional gatekeepers.