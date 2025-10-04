Shatta Rako highlights pioneers of Ghanaian Dancehall in latest release ‘Before Di Hype’

Ghanaian dancehall stalwart, Shatta Rako has released a powerful new single titled ‘Before Di Hype’. The song celebrates the pioneers of Ghana’s dancehall movement and delivers a sharp reminder of respecting the culture and artists that shaped the genre. Listen here: https://shattarako.lsnto.me/beforedihype

With his unmistakable voice and lyrical dexterity, Shatta Rako uses ‘Before Di Hype’ to trace the roots of Ghanaian dancehall, paying homage to the trailblazers who laid the foundation long before the spotlight turned on the genre. The song name-checks and acknowledges the contributions of influential figures whose sounds and struggles gave birth to the movement that continues to thrive today.

But ‘Before Di Hype’ isn’t just a nostalgic tribute, it’s also a challenge. In hard-hitting lines, he urges them to recognize the sacrifices and legacy of those who carried the sound when it wasn’t yet mainstream.

“I was inspired by the need to celebrate the forgotten heroes of Ghana’s dancehall and reggae scene,” Shatta Rako explains. “They were the ones who gave the genre its heartbeat before the industry hype took over. ‘Before Di Hype’ is my tribute to their legacy, and a reminder that today’s present is built on the sacrifices of the past.”

Produced with a raw, authentic dancehall vibe, the single carries both anthemic energy and reflective weight, making it a track that resonates with fans across generations. It’s a bridge between the past and present, positioning Shatta Rako once again as one of the genre’s most conscious voices.

‘Before Di Hype’ has already begun sparking conversations within the music community, reigniting debates about legacy, respect, and the future direction of Ghanaian dancehall. For Shatta Rako, however, the message is simple: celebrate the legends, respect the culture, and push the sound forward with integrity.