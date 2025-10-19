Shatta Fest and MoMo Fest Drive Ghana’s Cashless Economy

MobileMoney LTD, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, partnered with award-winning musician Shatta Wale in a strategic collaboration to advance Ghana’s cashless economy agenda.

The partnership was showcased during the 2025 edition of Shatta Fest, held at Independence Square in Accra, blending entertainment and enterprise to promote digital payment adoption and financial inclusion.

The collaboration formed part of the broader MoMo Fest initiative, which champions the use of digital payment platforms and cashless transactions across Ghana.

This year’s event featured an exciting fusion of music, fan engagement, and financial technology awareness creating a unique platform to demonstrate the convenience and security of the MoMo App.

Speaking ahead of the event, Shatta Wale urged his fans and the public to download and actively use the MoMo App for all their financial transactions.

In a show of appreciation to his fanbase, the music icon also partnered with all Ghanaian network operators to offer free 20GB data bundles and recharge vouchers to everyone in celebration of his birthday a gesture that further energized the festival’s theme of connectivity and inclusion.

As part of the event highlights, MobileMoney Limited also spotlighted its ongoing “Me Nsa Aka” Consumer Promo, designed to encourage customers to adopt and actively use the MoMo App for their daily financial activities while rewarding their loyalty.

The campaign rewards customers who transact GHS 1,000 or more within a month with opportunities to win cash prizes, including GHS 5,000 monthly and up to GHS 100,000 in the grand draw.

Representatives from MobileMoney Limited reiterated the company’s commitment to empowering customers through safe, reliable, and innovative mobile financial services.

The event also served as a platform to educate the public on the benefits of using the MoMo App for payments, transfers, and business transactions reinforcing the brand’s leadership in Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem.

Although the free concert was scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., fans started arriving as early as midday. By sunset, the entire venue and adjoining streets were jam-packed with supporters, many clad in white to celebrate the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.

Shatta Wale, whose birthday fell on 17th October, said the concert was his way of showing appreciation to fans who have stood by him over the years.

The event featured an impressive lineup of performers, including Sarkodie, Samini, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Kelvynboy, Amerado, DarkoVibes, Tinny, JZyNo, Kwame Yogot, and DopeNation, among a blizzard of other top music stars. Each act thrilled the crowd with energetic performances that kept the atmosphere electric throughout the night.

In one of the night’s highlights, Shatta Wale honoured rapper Tinny with a citation and an emotional tribute for supporting him during his early days in music. He also played peacemaker between Nigerian influencers Peller and Big Jiggy, calling them on stage to reconcile and shake hands.

The MoMo Fest–Shatta Fest 2025 partnership underscored how creative collaborations between corporate institutions and entertainment icons can accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation. By merging lifestyle, music, and technology, the initiative not only entertained thousands but also advanced the vision of a cashless and inclusive economy.