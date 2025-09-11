Shaping Ghana’s Digital Future: MTN Launches  DigiFest

MTN Ghana has officially launched its inaugural DigiFest in Accra, a pioneering event designed to showcase creativity, innovation, and opportunities within the country’s growing digital ecosystem.

The three-week event coincides with the 10th anniversary of MTN Pulse and promises a dynamic platform for young innovators, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts.

Speaking at the launch, MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett described DigiFest as a bold milestone in the company’s evolution from a traditional telecommunications provider to a full-scale digital solutions company.

“Today, we celebrate not only speed but a digital lifestyle spanning mobile money, music, video, gaming, education, healthcare, and enterprise solutions,” he said. “Our ambition is clear: to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress while ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Mr. Blewett highlighted MTN’s substantial investments in Ghana’s digital infrastructure, revealing that the company has invested over $1 billion in the past five years to expand networks, improve internet speed, and connect more Ghanaians. An additional $240 million is earmarked for 2025 to further strengthen coverage and enable wider access to digital services.

“These investments are transforming lives,” he said. “Schools are gaining access to e-learning platforms, small businesses are reaching new markets, hospitals are delivering smarter healthcare solutions, and innovators are creating globally competitive digital products.”

He also highlighted MTN’s dedication to creating AI-powered solutions aimed at improving customer experiences and driving growth. He remarked, “Africa’s progress will be digital, or it won’t happen at all.”

However, he challenged Ghanaian youth to embrace innovation. “The next great idea should come from Africa and why not from Ghana? DigiFest is here to showcase Ghanaian digital innovations to the world,” he said.

Through DigiFest, MTN aims to nurture talent, support entrepreneurship, and promote a culture of digital innovation, demonstrating that Ghana is well-positioned to lead Africa’s digital economy.

Echoing this vision, Ibrahim Misto, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, described DigiFest as a tangible window into the digital future.

“At DigiFest 2025, attendees will experience more than just technology they will witness how AI is reshaping customer experiences, how gaming and digital creativity are connecting Africa’s young talents, and how platforms are fuelling entrepreneurship and opportunity,” he said.

“This is about building a digital future where every individual, business, and community has the power to thrive.”

Adding a business perspective, Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, Chief Products and Services Officer of MobileMoney LTD, introduced the MoMo Business App, a digital platform designed to empower merchants and businesses across Ghana.

“The MoMo Business App simplifies financial management, enhances customer experience, and drives business growth,” she said. “Merchants can accept payments through QR codes, cards, and mobile wallets, track revenue in real time, send invoices, and access detailed financial insights. This platform gives businesses more control over their finances and helps them grow sustainably.”

Ms. Acheampong noted that the app also promotes financial inclusion, strengthening Ghana’s economy by enabling merchants to make data-driven decisions. The app is freely available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, offering digital tools to businesses of all sizes.

DigiFest will feature UX/UI hackathons, AI community sessions, experiential booths for MTN’s digital platforms, and gamified tech quizzes, combining learning, engagement, and entertainment.

