Shanghai Prepares for Eighth China International Import Expo

Shanghai is gearing up to host the eighth China International Import Expo next month, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to open markets and international trade collaboration in an era of global economic uncertainty.

The 2025 event, scheduled for November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, has attracted more than 3,200 companies from over 110 countries and regions. Since its launch in 2018, the CIIE has established itself as the world’s premier import-focused trade fair, generating over 500 billion U.S. dollars in cumulative transaction intentions and introducing approximately 3,000 new products, technologies, and services to global markets.

Wu Zhengping, deputy director general of the CIIE Bureau, emphasized that hosting this year’s expo sends a powerful message about China’s economic priorities. “Against a backdrop of global uncertainty, the eighth CIIE demonstrates our steady resolve to support international trade and economic recovery,” he said.

This year’s exhibition will span 360,000 square meters, with dozens of nations and international organizations participating. Kyrgyzstan will join as a first-time exhibitor, expanding the event’s geographic reach.

Preparations are already well underway. Germany’s first shipment arrived in Shanghai in late September, featuring 279 items that include several global and regional debuts. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Pacific island nations are sending dairy products and coconut oil, among other goods.

For returning participants like Sheng Wenhao, CEO of Theland Asia Pacific Region, the CIIE remains indispensable. His company has leveraged previous expos to expand operations to more than 5,000 retail outlets across 25 Chinese provinces. “It connects us with new partners and markets every year,” Wenhao explained.

A significant development this year involves a dedicated exhibition zone for products from the least developed countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China. This initiative aims to help smaller economies capitalize on China’s zero-tariff policies and access its massive domestic market, strengthening trade ties between the Global South and China.

Innovation will feature prominently throughout the expo. German pharmaceutical giant Bayer plans to showcase 25 new products across 800 square meters of exhibition space, including five global debuts and ten launches specifically designed for the Chinese market. Anthia Zhang, Vice President of Communications for Bayer Greater China and North East Asia, said the company will continue investing in China to seize emerging growth opportunities.

Siemens Mobility is bringing its latest digital maintenance systems and AI-powered rail solutions to Shanghai. Juergen Model, CEO of Siemens Mobility Greater China, described the CIIE as offering a unique platform for presenting advanced technology and building partnerships aligned with Chinese market needs.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are receiving special attention at this year’s event. More than 1,500 SMEs from 50 countries, supported by over 80 international business associations, will exhibit their products and services.

Dorothy Tembo, deputy executive director of the International Trade Centre, highlighted the expo’s track record of helping small producers reach Chinese consumers. Ethiopian coffee, Rwandan chilies, and Nepali cashmere have all gained recognition in China through previous CIIE events, she noted.

As November approaches, Shanghai is positioning itself once again as a global hub where commerce and innovation converge. The 2025 CIIE stands as evidence that international trade and cooperation can flourish even when the broader economic landscape remains challenging.