Seville Storms to Historic 100m Gold as Jamaica Returns to Summit

Oblique Seville delivered a stunning performance Sunday night to capture Jamaica’s first men’s 100-meter world title in nearly a decade, clocking a personal best 9.77 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old Jamaican sprinter edged compatriot Kishane Thompson by five hundredths of a second in front of a captivated crowd at Japan National Stadium, with defending champion Noah Lyles of the United States taking bronze in 9.89 seconds.

Seville’s victory marked Jamaica’s first global men’s 100m title since Usain Bolt won Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The historic achievement unfolded with the legendary Bolt watching from a VIP box, having been paraded around the stadium earlier in the humid evening.

Thompson entered the championships as the world leader with a season-best 9.75 seconds, the fastest time recorded in a decade. However, when it mattered most, Seville peaked at the perfect moment, demonstrating the finishing strength that had eluded him throughout the season.

“The last time Jamaica won the men’s 100m world gold medal was in 2016, when Usain Bolt got it,” said Seville after claiming his first major international title. “I feel really amazing and excited that the gold is coming home to Jamaica.”

The race lived up to expectations despite several dramatic developments. Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo was disqualified for a false start, while Kenny Bednarek, who had qualified fastest alongside Thompson with identical 9.85 times, suffered a poor start that derailed his medal hopes.

Lyles, who had proclaimed himself in the “best form I have ever been in my life” following the heats, managed to secure bronze despite the bold declaration not translating into gold. True to form, the American celebrated as if he had won the title, maintaining his characteristic confidence ahead of his favored 200m event later in the championships.

Seville’s path to victory included an impressive semifinal performance of 9.86 seconds, while maintaining his composure under the pressure of competing in his sport’s marquee event. His triumph represented a contrast to the showmanship of rivals like Lyles and Thompson, establishing himself as a champion through performance rather than proclamation.

The moment proved particularly emotional for Seville, who trains under the same coach as Bolt. As he crossed the finish line, he ripped open his race jersey and beat his chest in celebration, while Bolt looked on approvingly from the stands.

“It is just a tremendous feeling to compete in front of Usain here in Tokyo,” Seville added. “His coach is my coach and I know that both of them are very proud of me right now.”

Thompson’s silver medal ensured Jamaica captured the top two positions on the podium, demonstrating the island nation’s continued dominance in men’s sprinting despite the gap since their last world title. The one-two finish provided validation for Jamaica’s sprint program and suggested a bright future beyond the Bolt era.

The victory caps a remarkable rise for Seville, who had struggled with finishing strong throughout the 2025 season before perfecting his technique at the crucial moment. His breakthrough performance positions him as a legitimate successor to carry Jamaica’s sprinting legacy forward.

With the 200m competition still to come, the Tokyo championships have already produced memorable moments, but none more significant than Seville’s historic achievement that restored Jamaica to the summit of men’s sprinting.