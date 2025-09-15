Severe Flooding Submerges Cars Across Wales and England

Heavy rainfall and powerful winds battered the United Kingdom on Monday, leaving vehicles submerged beneath floodwater and forcing authorities to close major transport routes across Wales and western England.

The Cwmbwrla roundabout in Swansea remained closed Monday morning after becoming completely waterlogged, with dramatic footage showing cars driving through deep floodwater that transformed the busy junction into an impromptu lake. Local residents took to paddleboards to navigate the flooded streets, highlighting the severity of the situation.

South Wales Police confirmed they were responding to multiple flooding incidents, including the closure of Goetre Fawr Road in Killay. The force warned motorists to avoid affected areas as emergency services worked to manage the crisis.

Natural Resources Wales issued three flood warnings and seven flood alerts across the region, indicating that flooding to properties was expected in several areas. The warnings covered low-lying land and roads along the Rivers Gwendraeths, Nant-Y-Fendrod, and Nant Bran systems.

Transport disruption extended beyond Wales, with National Highways reporting waterlogged conditions on the M5 near Bristol. Junction 18 connecting to the A4 became impassable, forcing traffic diversions during the Monday morning commute.

England faced its own flooding challenges, with the Environment Agency activating two flood alerts for the River Rea in Birmingham and the Rivers Sow and Penk in Staffordshire. These alerts warned residents that flooding remained possible in the coming hours.

A yellow weather warning for wind remained in effect until 6pm Monday, covering the entirety of Wales and most of England. Meteorologists predicted gusts reaching 70mph in some areas, with particular risks to coastal communities from sea spray and large waves.

Despite the severe conditions, the Met Office declined to name the weather system as an official storm. Spokesperson Graham Madge explained that such conditions were typical for meteorological autumn, though their intensity had caught many communities unprepared.

Meteorologist Kathryn Chalk warned that winds would continue intensifying through Monday evening, with an area of low pressure driving the unsettled weather. While conditions were expected to improve by Tuesday, forecasters cautioned that another weather system could bring additional strong winds by Wednesday.

The flooding highlighted the vulnerability of urban drainage systems to sudden downpours, particularly in areas like Swansea where rapid development has reduced natural water absorption capacity. Emergency services advised drivers to exercise extreme caution in coastal areas and consider postponing non-essential journeys.

Local authorities worked throughout Monday to assess damage and coordinate cleanup efforts, though the full extent of property damage remained unclear as floodwaters continued to recede slowly in the worst-affected areas.