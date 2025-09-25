Seventeen African Nations Join Ambitious Electricity Access Initiative

Seventeen African governments endorsed comprehensive energy reform plans Tuesday, expanding a landmark initiative designed to connect 300 million people to electricity by 2030 through unprecedented international cooperation and private sector engagement.

The commitments were announced at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum in New York, held alongside the United Nations General Assembly, as part of Mission 300, a partnership between the World Bank Group and African Development Bank Group (AfDB) targeting Sub-Saharan Africa’s massive energy access gap.

Nearly 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa currently live without access to electricity, representing one of the world’s most significant development challenges. The newly committed nations include Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, São Tomé and Principe, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized the initiative’s transformative potential during the forum, describing electricity as “the bedrock of jobs, opportunity, and economic growth.” The program represents more than target-setting, focusing on sustainable reforms that reduce costs, strengthen utility companies, and attract private investment.

Mission 300 has already connected 30 million people to electricity since its launch, with over 100 million additional connections in development pipeline. These achievements demonstrate the initiative’s momentum as it expands across the continent.

African Development Bank President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah highlighted electricity’s role as an economic multiplier, particularly for small and medium enterprises, agro-processing, digital work, and industrial development. He emphasized how power access directly translates into income opportunities for young entrepreneurs across Africa.

The National Energy Compacts represent practical blueprints tailored to each country’s specific circumstances. These frameworks integrate infrastructure development, financing mechanisms, and policy reforms designed to create sustainable electricity expansion while minimizing investor risks and removing regulatory bottlenecks.

Earlier commitments from Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia pledged over 400 policy actions to strengthen utilities and improve investment climates. The expanding participation demonstrates growing continental commitment to addressing energy poverty.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Republic of Congo highlighted his nation’s significant energy potential, citing certified hydroelectric capacity of nearly 27,000 megawatts with additional 100,000 megawatts under study. He emphasized how Congo’s renewable energy resources could supply more than one-third of Africa’s electricity needs while supporting regional energy trade.

Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie positioned his country’s participation as demonstrating unwavering dedication to universal, affordable, and sustainable energy access. Ethiopia’s strategy emphasizes unlocking vast renewable resources and strengthening regional interconnections to foster inclusive domestic growth while supporting continental energy development.

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama emphasized the critical link between universal energy access and business empowerment, poverty reduction, and equal opportunity creation. His administration views government-private sector partnerships as essential for achieving sustainable energy investment within enabling regulatory environments.

Kenya’s President William Ruto integrated energy access into his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, positioning the Energy Compact as anchoring commitments to achieve universal electricity access and clean cooking while transitioning to full clean energy reliance by 2030.

The Rockefeller Foundation, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), and the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) trust fund provide technical support and financing coordination for Mission 300 implementation.

Development finance institutions increasingly support Mission 300 projects through co-financing arrangements and technical assistance, recognizing the initiative’s potential to unlock significant economic development across Sub-Saharan Africa while addressing climate change challenges.

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo positioned his nation as becoming a regional powerhouse through abundant, affordable, and clean energy exports. The country’s strategy emphasizes universal access achievement while promoting economic growth, green industrialization, and increased regional trade integration.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio described the Energy Compact as the most ambitious and comprehensive energy infrastructure initiative ever developed for his nation. The evidence-based approach holds significant promise for unlocking sustainable and inclusive development opportunities.

The initiative addresses both grid-connected and off-grid solutions, recognizing diverse geographical and economic contexts across participating nations. Mini-grids, solar home systems, and traditional grid extensions provide flexible approaches to achieving universal electricity access goals.

Private sector engagement remains crucial for Mission 300 success, with governments implementing reforms designed to reduce investment risks and create attractive returns for international and domestic investors. Public-private partnerships enable large-scale infrastructure development while ensuring sustainable financing models.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum provided an important platform for African leaders to showcase their commitments alongside international development partners and private sector representatives, demonstrating the collaborative approach necessary for achieving ambitious energy access targets.

Mission 300 represents a paradigm shift in African energy development, moving beyond project-by-project approaches toward comprehensive national strategies that address systemic challenges while creating sustainable, market-driven solutions for electricity access expansion.