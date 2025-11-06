Seven Trapped After Structure Collapses at South Korean Power Plant

At least seven people are trapped after a boiler tower collapsed at a power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, today.

A major structural collapse at a power plant on South Korea’s east coast has trapped at least seven people. The incident occurred at the Korea East-West Power Ulsan Power headquarters on Thursday, November 6, at approximately 2 p.m. local time.

The National Fire Agency (NFA) reported that a large section of the facility, including a 60-meter-high boiler tower, gave way during work. Authorities confirmed the rescue of two individuals, while emergency crews continue search operations for the seven people believed trapped under debris.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered all government ministries to mobilize available personnel and equipment, prioritizing the rescue effort. His office also announced the precautionary evacuation of residents from the surrounding area.

Local reports indicate the collapse happened during preparations to demolish the thermal power plant, which was already decommissioned.