Seven Rotary Clubs in District 9104 Hit the Streets to ‘End Polio Now’

The maiden Project event of Cluster 4, under the auspices of Rotary District 9104 and the Ghana National Polio Plus Committee, brought together the Rotary Clubs of Akosombo-Dam City, Tema, Tema Community 25, Tema Meridian, Tema Sunshine, Ho, and Hohoe, who joined the Global movement to commemorate World Polio Day 2025, reaffirming Rotary’s long-standing commitment to achieving a polio-free world.

The walk was held under the theme “Together, We End Polio.” The commemoration culminated in a 10-kilometre awareness walk in Tema, where Rotarians, volunteers, and community members marched from the Rotary Centre at Tema Community 5 to the newly constructed footbridge after the old tollbooth across the Tema–Accra Motorway.

Participants carried colourful placards with inscriptions such as “Together, We Will End Polio Now,” “Polio Vaccine Is Effective, Safe and Free,” “Be Part of a Legacy for a Polio-Free World,” “End Polio Now,” and “Keep Calm and End Polio Now,” sending a powerful message of hope and unity.

Speaking at the walk, CP Nii Bortey, Charter President of the Rotary Club of Tema-Community 25 and a member of the Ghana PolioPlus Committee reading a solidarity message from the District Polio Plus Chair, reaffirmed Rotary’s unwavering dedication to ending polio and urged the public to support the cause through advocacy and donations. “In the spirit of “Service Above Self”, he encouraged all to help finish the fight against polio.

For over four decades, Rotary has led the charge in protecting millions of children and bringing hope to the world. Rotary is 99 percent close, and we can’t stop now,” he said.

He explained that the world is at a decisive stage in the fight against polio, calling for sustained public support for the Rotary Foundation’s PolioPlus Fund, which provides vaccines, mobilizes volunteers, and drives eradication efforts globally.

“Your support keeps the dream alive. No amount is too small. Together, we can make history by achieving total eradication,” he added.

Commending Ghana’s progress, CP Nii Bortey noted that the country has remained free from the wild poliovirus for several years, with recent detections limited to environmental samples that were later cleared after testing.

“Ghana has done remarkably well, but we must remain vigilant and continue nationwide vaccination efforts,” he said, acknowledging the tireless work of health professionals and Rotary volunteers.

Rotary’s Polio mission continues until no child, anywhere, is at risk of paralysis from polio,” CP Nii Bortey emphasized.

CP Nii Bortey concluded by urging Ghanaians and the international community to contribute to Rotary’s PolioPlus Fund, stressing that the final push is crucial.

“The last mile is always the toughest, but it’s also the most rewarding. Together, we can end polio once and for all,” he said.

Vice President Henry Ansah-Addo of the Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City took the opportunity to thank all members of the Rotary clubs under Cluster Four for their timely financial support to the success of the walk. He also called on institutions and other NGOs to join the fight against Polio.

The event brought together multiple Rotary Clubs across the country, including representatives from Rotary Club of Teshie-Nungua, reflecting the collective determination of Rotarians to finish the global fight against polio. “This is more than a walk; it’s a demonstration of unity, resilience, and service to humanity.

For more than four decades, Rotary International has spearheaded the global campaign to eradicate polio in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

These joint efforts have reduced global polio cases by more than 99 percent since the 1980s, with only Afghanistan and Pakistan still recording isolated cases.

The event climaxed with the unveiling of a massive “End Polio Now” banner, at the footbridge after the old tollbooth across the Tema–Accra Motorway, symbolizing Rotary’s renewed resolve to finish the fight against the crippling disease.