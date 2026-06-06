Seven In Ten Americans Now Oppose Nearby Data Centers

At least seven in ten Americans now say they would oppose a data center near their home, a sharp escalation in public resistance, a new Heatmap poll shows.

Data centers, the sprawling facilities that power artificial intelligence (AI) systems, have drawn intensifying pushback over their electricity use, water consumption and land demands. Residents have packed local hearings in several states, warning that the campuses could strain power grids, push up utility bills and stress already scarce water supplies.

The shift has been rapid. Heatmap recorded 42 percent opposition last September and 51 percent by February before the figure reached 71 percent in its latest survey, with 55 percent now strongly opposed. The pollster said sentiment swung 49 points against the facilities over nine months, measured by the gap between support and opposition.

Embold Research conducted the poll of 4,118 registered voters between May 15 and 28, with a margin of error of about 1.6 points. The opposition crossed party lines. Among 2024 Kamala Harris voters, 78 percent objected to a nearby data center, against 63 percent of Donald Trump voters. Resistance ran highest among younger adults, with 83 percent of those aged 18 to 34 opposed.

The numbers suggest data centers could become a flashpoint in coming elections as technology firms pour money into AI infrastructure.

Utah has become a test case. A campus backed by investor Kevin O’Leary, known as the Stratos project, won approval for about 40,000 acres in Box Elder County beside the shrinking Great Salt Lake, an area more than twice the size of Manhattan. Lawmakers and residents pushed back hard over water and land use in the drought-prone region.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams asked O’Leary in a letter to cut the footprint by 75 percent. O’Leary first dismissed the demand and insisted he would not walk away, then bowed to the pressure within days, agreeing to roughly halve the project and return excess water to the lake. “I have no choice,” he told NBC News.