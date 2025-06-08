Seven Ghanaian Pilgrims Die During 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia

The Ghana Hajj Board has confirmed the deaths of seven Ghanaian nationals during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased comprise five women and two men who passed away while participating in the annual Islamic pilgrimage in Mecca.

Chairman Alhaji Collins Dauda stated affected families in Ghana have been notified, though identities remain undisclosed publicly. “Unfortunately, for the 2025 pilgrimage, we have lost seven of our compatriots. Deaths are painful, but death will come when it has to come,” Dauda told TV3 on June 7. “We express our deepest condolences to the families back in Ghana.” All seven pilgrims were buried in Saudi Arabia following Islamic tradition.

Over 6,000 Ghanaians joined more than two million global Muslims for this year’s Hajj, fulfilling one of Islam’s five pillars. The pilgrimage occurred amid extreme heat, with Mecca temperatures exceeding 48°C during peak rituals. Health experts consistently note such conditions pose significant risks, particularly to older pilgrims and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Despite this year’s deaths, Hajj officials reported a notable reduction in fatalities compared to 2024, when seventeen Ghanaian pilgrims died – representing a nearly 60% decrease.

Dauda attributed the improvement to enhanced safety measures developed with Saudi authorities, including comprehensive pre-departure medical screenings, dedicated Ghanaian medical teams accompanying pilgrims, strengthened emergency response systems, hydration stations, and heatstroke prevention education.

The Board stated it will continue refining procedures to ensure safer participation in future pilgrimages.

The Hajj pilgrimage involves physically demanding rituals across multiple days in Mecca’s desert climate, which frequently experiences extreme summer temperatures.