Seven Die in Suspected Arson at Akyempim Home

A man identified as Yaw Afriyie allegedly set fire to a locked bedroom in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, killing his wife and six family members before taking his own life in Akyempim, Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) received a distress call at 1:04 am and arrived at the scene sixteen minutes later. Firefighters found one bedroom of the four-room house completely engulfed in flames with the door padlocked from the outside. Despite containing the blaze within twelve minutes, all seven occupants trapped inside perished.

The victims included Ama Dapaah, her five children aged between seven months and fifteen years, and the family’s seventeen-year-old eldest daughter. The children were identified as Maame Yaa, 17, Kobby Senior, 13, Kwame, 11, Kobby Junior, nine, Maame Anima, four, and seven-month-old Kwodwo.

Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Divisional Officer II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, confirmed preliminary investigations suggest Afriyie deliberately set the bedroom on fire while his family slept. He reportedly fled the scene immediately after locking the door from outside.

Police later discovered Afriyie’s body hanging from a tree in a nearby cocoa farm, confirming he had taken his own life hours after the fire. The bodies of all victims, burnt beyond recognition, were handed over to police at Atekyem for further investigation and currently remain at Dunkwa Municipal Government Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examination.

Upper Denkyira East Municipal Commander of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police Simon Boavo, revealed a troubling history of domestic violence in the family. Afriyie had previously been jailed for three months for abusing his wife, but she pleaded with the court for leniency, explaining he was the family’s breadwinner.

Sources close to the family indicated Afriyie suffered from potency issues and harbored deep suspicions about his wife’s fidelity. The constant abuse eventually forced Ama Dapaah to move with her children to her parents’ home, also located in Akyempim, after multiple mediation efforts failed to stop the violence.

Despite the separation and continued abuse following his release from prison, families on both sides attempted further reconciliation. Ms Dapaah had recently returned to stay with her children at her family house while efforts to resolve the marital issues continued.

The family had become notorious in the community for regular feuds, with neighbors describing an escalating pattern of conflict and violence. Afriyie’s insecurity reportedly intensified over time, creating a volatile domestic situation that community members had repeatedly attempted to mediate.

Traditional authorities in Akyempim have since banished Afriyie’s extended family from the area following the horrific act. Chiefs stated the family could no longer remain in the community after the heinous crime committed by their deceased relative.

The tragedy adds to Ghana’s rising fire fatality statistics. In the first half of 2025, the country recorded sixteen deaths from fire outbreaks, a 33 percent increase compared to twelve deaths during the same period in 2024. Fire-related injuries nearly tripled from thirty to 110 over the same timeframe.

Community members and emergency responders who witnessed the aftermath described scenes of profound grief as charred remains were retrieved from the burnt structure. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Upper Denkyira East Municipality and sparked renewed conversations about domestic violence intervention and fire safety protocols.

Police have described the incident as deeply tragic and urged the public to remain vigilant about fire safety while encouraging anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help from authorities or support organizations before situations escalate.