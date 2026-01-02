Seven Dead and Dozens Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Gambia

At least seven people were killed and 96 others rescued after a boat allegedly carrying more than 200 irregular migrants capsized around midnight on Wednesday off the coast of The Gambia’s North Bank Region, authorities said Thursday.

According to a press release from the Gambian Ministry of Defence, the vessel overturned near Jinack Village and was later found grounded on a sandbank. Upon receiving a distress alert, the Gambian Navy launched a search, rescue, and recovery operation in coordination with national security and emergency agencies.

The rescue mission involved three naval speedboats, a coastal patrol vessel and a local fishing canoe whose operators volunteered to help. As of the latest update, 96 people had been rescued, with 10 in critical condition receiving urgent medical attention. The ministry said 39 were taken to hospital while 57 received medical care at a naval base.

Seven bodies were recovered, while a number of passengers remain missing. Some of the victims were identified as non Gambians, and authorities are working to verify their identities, the ministry said.

The government has activated its National Emergency Response Plan, with search and recovery operations ongoing and being intensified, it added. The tragedy marks the latest deadly incident along one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes.

The Gambia has become a major departure point for migrants and asylum seekers seeking to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, a gateway to continental Europe, by boat from West Africa. The Atlantic crossing from West Africa to the Canary Islands is widely regarded as one of the deadliest migration routes globally.

According to the European Union (EU), more than 46,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands in 2024, a record number. More than 10,000 people died attempting the journey across the Atlantic, marking a 58 percent increase over 2023, according to the rights group Caminando Fronteras.

However, irregular migration into the EU along the West African route fell 60 percent during the first 11 months of 2025, according to the Frontex border agency, which credited stronger prevention efforts by departure countries for the drop.

Despite the risks and preventive measures, migrants and asylum seekers continue to attempt the journey to Europe on fragile and often overcrowded vessels. In May 2025, seven women and girls died when a small boat transporting more than 100 people capsized while approaching the Canary Islands.

The August 2025 tragedy was even more devastating. At least 70 people were killed when a boat believed to have departed from Gambia carrying migrants capsized, in one of the deadliest accidents in recent years on the Atlantic migration route.

The ongoing casualties highlight the desperation that drives people to risk their lives on perilous sea journeys, often aboard unseaworthy boats operated by human smuggling networks. Migration experts attribute the dangerous crossings to a combination of economic hardship, political instability, and lack of legal pathways for migration from West Africa to Europe.

The Atlantic route typically involves journeys of several days or weeks in open waters, with passengers exposed to dehydration, hunger, engine failures, and harsh weather conditions. The vessels used are frequently overcrowded and ill equipped for ocean crossings, contributing to the high fatality rate.

Gambian authorities continue to face the challenge of balancing humanitarian concerns with pressure from European partners to curb irregular migration. Search and recovery efforts for the latest incident remain ongoing as families await news of missing loved ones.