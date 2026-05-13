Seven CPC Staff Interdicted Over GH¢4.37 Million Shop Audit

Seven staff of Cocoa Processing Company PLC (CPC) have been interdicted after a Ghana Audit Service report found GH¢4,373,355.04 unaccounted for at a workers’ consumer shop operating inside the company’s Tema facility.

The audit, which examined financial activities during the 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025 periods and was completed in March 2026, found that the union-operated Consumer Cooperative Shop had accumulated that amount in indebtedness to CPC for products supplied to it. Auditors also found that the shop operated rent-free on company premises and paid nothing toward utility costs during the periods under review.

Four of the seven interdicted individuals served on the Consumer Shop Management Committee, two functioned as patrons, and one worked as the shop keeper responsible for daily operations.

Management issued formal audit queries to all affected staff, giving each the opportunity to respond before interdictions were imposed. Some of the officers are reported to have denied wrongdoing and disputed elements of the findings in their replies.

An interdiction letter dated May 11, 2026, and signed by Managing Director Professor William Coffie, stated that management had reviewed the responses but concluded there had been “no headway” in resolving the matter. The letter stated that further investigations were necessary to arrive at a justifiable conclusion while complying with the Ghana Audit Service’s recovery recommendations.

Under the interdiction terms, the affected officers are barred from making further withdrawals from the Consumer Shop’s bank accounts. They must participate in a joint stock-taking exercise conducted by the Audit and Accounts Departments under the supervision of the Security Coordinator, submit handing-over notes to management, and remain on two-thirds salary pending the outcome of the investigation, in line with CPC’s collective agreement.

The Ghana Audit Service urged the company to recover the outstanding receivables without delay and to ensure that rent, water, and electricity charges at the facility are properly captured going forward.

The findings have generated considerable concern among workers at the company. Staff have reportedly raised alarm over the scale of the shortfall and its potential implications for both management and the unions connected to the shop’s operations.

The development adds a layer of internal pressure on CPC at a critical moment. The company has posted five consecutive years of losses, recording a net loss of US$11.47 million in 2025, and has been identified as a primary partner in the government’s mandate to process at least 50% of Ghana’s cocoa beans domestically from the 2026 to 2027 crop season. A broader forensic audit of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), CPC’s parent body, is also currently underway.

Management had not issued any public statement beyond the interdiction letters at the time this report was filed.