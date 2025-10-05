Seven Black Stars Players Begin Training in Morocco Ahead of Crucial World Cup Qualifier

Seven Black Stars players held their first training session in Casablanca on Sunday as Ghana’s national team begins preparations for Wednesday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The early arrivals who trained include goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defender Gideon Mensah, Christopher Bonsu Baah, midfielder Elisha Owusu, forwards Prince Owusu and Ebenezer Annan, plus Kwasi Sibo. More squad members are expected to arrive Sunday evening to boost the team’s preparation for the October 8 encounter.

Ghana will hold three training sessions in Morocco before the match on Wednesday, with Otto Addo’s men taking on CAR at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on October 8, 2025, before hosting Comoros in Accra on Sunday, October 12.

The match will be played on neutral ground in Morocco because the Central African Republic does not have a FIFA-approved stadium for international matches. The fixture represents Ghana’s penultimate Group I qualifier, with the Black Stars desperately needing points to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

However, Ghana has suffered a major blow ahead of the crucial encounter. Inaki Williams will miss the October World Cup qualifiers due to a muscle injury in the tensor of the fascia lata of his left leg, confirmed by Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito TV.

The 31-year-old Athletic Bilbao forward picked up the injury during his club’s 2-1 victory against Real Mallorca on October 4, 2025, after scoring from the penalty spot to end a nine-game goalless streak. The timing couldn’t be worse for Ghana, coming just days before the team’s most important matches of the qualifying campaign.

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde revealed after the game that the extent of the injury is yet to be determined, making it difficult to confirm whether Williams will report for national duty. That uncertainty has now been resolved with confirmation that he won’t be available.

Williams’ absence leaves a significant gap in Otto Addo’s attacking options. Should the injury be confirmed as serious, Addo may turn to standby striker Brandon Thomas-Asante of Coventry City, who has been in blistering form this season with five goals and three assists in nine appearances.

The stakes for these final qualifiers are exceptionally high. Ghana needs at least four points from their matches against CAR and Comoros to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would mark the country’s fifth appearance at the global tournament.

The Black Stars currently sit in a precarious position in Group I, making the CAR fixture virtually a must-win encounter. Any slip-up in Morocco would put enormous pressure on the home match against Comoros and potentially leave Ghana’s World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

Training in Casablanca allows the team to acclimatize to Moroccan conditions before traveling to Meknes for the match. The neutral venue removes any potential home advantage for CAR but also means Ghana won’t benefit from playing before their own supporters.

Coach Otto Addo faces tactical challenges beyond Williams’ absence. Integrating players arriving at different times while maintaining team cohesion presents logistical complications. The three scheduled training sessions must be sufficient to ensure the squad is match-ready for Wednesday’s crucial encounter.

For the seven players who began training Sunday, the early work provides an opportunity to set the tone and establish the intensity required for what promises to be a tense, high-stakes qualifier. Ghana’s World Cup ambitions may well depend on how effectively they execute Addo’s game plan against a CAR side that has proven capable of causing upsets.

The match kicks off at 4:00 PM GMT on Wednesday, with Ghana’s football-loving public watching anxiously to see whether the Black Stars can take a vital step toward the 2026 World Cup.