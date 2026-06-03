Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 and Tom Morello Deliver a Powerful Protest Statement on ‘Na Dem’

Afrobeat icon, Seun Kuti & his Egypt 80 band share their new single ‘Na Dem’, featuring Rock & Roll and Metal Hall of Fame Inductee, Tom Morello.

‘Na Dem’ is an uncompromising critique of those who profit from poverty and systemic inequality. Without softening its message, the record confronts politicians’ corruption, abuse of power, and the machinery of oppression. This single is an act of resistance; one where music functions exactly as it has always in the world of Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: a tool for social activism, awareness, and the defense of human dignity.

What started off as a freestyle during a Coachella set quickly went viral. Due to the performance clips shared by the festival, and fan-shot footage circulating online, ‘Na Dem’ has become one of the most talked-about moments in Seun Kuti’s live set. This official release

reimagines the track with a full studio arrangement and the unmistakable guitar work of Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave/Prophets of Rage). Speaking on the collaboration, Seun Kuti said: “I strongly wanted to collaborate with Tom Morello because he represents the ultimate expression of protest music. Beyond any musical genre, we need artists like him. Just as my father did in the past and I do now, we need to convey messages that make listeners reflect.”

Sonically, ‘Na Dem’ pulls together a league of extraordinary talent. This single was recorded at the prestigious Metropolis Studios, with production from Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective, mixing by Riley MacIntyre (White Lies/Max Pope/God Games), and mastering from Stuart Hawkes (Ed Sheeran/Stormzy/JHus). A glorious ensemble is layered on Seun Kuti’s raw voice, skillful saxophone, and Tom Morello’s solo guitar. Credits go to Chris Olusesi on keyboard. Will Fry on percussion. Kunle Justice and Gbeke Ojutiku on bass. Anis Benhallak and Tobi Adenaike on guitar. James Mollison, Fabrice Fila, Nicolas Julien Sakelario, and Jermaine Amissah on saxophone. Valentin Pellet and Ben Amissah on trumpet, and, Mario Orsinet and Femi Koleoso on drums. This is accompanied by backing vocals from Edidiong Blessing Eshiet, Fabrice Fila, and Nicolas Julien Sakelario.

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has led Egypt 80, his father’s legendary band, for over two decades. Across five studio albums, he has built a reputation as one of the most vital and politically charged voices in modern Afrobeat. ‘Na Dem’ follows his critically acclaimed 2024 album ‘Heavier Yet (Lay The Crownless Head)’, a project that featured collaborations with Damian Marley, Sampa the Great, Pos of De La Soul, Adi Oasis, Kamasi Washington, and Alborosie, with production contributions from Lenny Kravitz. Supporting the album, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 performed over 130 concerts across 13 months; touring Australia, South America, the United States, and Europe.

The Grammy-nominated Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 are currently on a world tour that began on 7 May 2026, in Barcelona. The band is travelling through the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand. Two landmark shows are scheduled in the US this Autumn. ‘My Life in Movement’ on 9 October 2026, at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles, and 14 October 2026, at Webster Hall in New York.

‘Na Dem’ will feature prominently throughout the tour, now performed in its fully realised studio form.

Listen to ‘Na Dem’ everywhere now here

ABOUT SEUN KUTI

Seun Kuti is one of the most important voices in contemporary Afrobeat. As the son of Fela Kuti and the current leader of Egypt 80, his father’s legendary band, he has spent his career both preserving and expanding the political and musical tradition he inherited. Born Oluseun Anikulapo-Kuti in Lagos, Nigeria, his sound is defined by raw energy, unflinching social commentary, and a deep commitment to music as a tool for resistance.

Over the course of five studio albums, Seun Kuti has built a reputation as a force to be reckoned. He has earned recognition from audiences and critics across Africa, Europe, the United States, and beyond. His catalogue spans records that challenge power, confront inequality, and speak directly to the lived realities of people across the African continent and the Diaspora.

In 2019, Seun, and his Egypt 80 band, earned a GRAMMY nomination in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. This was in recognition of his album ‘Black Times’. His chart success includes the 2022 EP ‘African Dreams’, which climbed to the top 20 on American Independent Radio Charts (NACC), top 3 on the Hip Hop Chart, and top 5 on the World Chart. The singer’s high-profile features such as on Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age of Pleasure’ and tracks with Talib Kweli & Madlib have boosted his global streaming presence.

Kuti’s accomplishments extend far beyond charts: he has carried forward the Afrobeat tradition through critically acclaimed albums like ‘From Africa with Fury: Rise’ (co-produced by Brian Eno) and ‘Many Things’, earned a spot on Time Magazine’s 2019 100 Most Influential People list for his music and activism. It also positioned Egypt 80 as one of Africa’s most enduring and successful bands.

A tireless live performer, he has toured relentlessly across continents for years, delivering marathon, high-energy shows in major cities from Lagos and London to New York and Tokyo, with a fresh 2026 tour announced across Asia, Oceania, and Europe.