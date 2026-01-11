Seun Kuti Blasts Wizkid Fans Over Fela Comparisons

Grammy-nominated musician Seun Kuti has criticised fans who compare Nigerian superstar Wizkid to his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, describing such parallels as disrespectful and rooted in ignorance.

Speaking during an Instagram livestream on Saturday, Seun warned Wizkid’s fanbase, known as Wizkid FC (Fan Club), to stop involving Fela in contemporary music debates. He stated that drawing comparisons between Wizkid and Fela is both ignorant and insulting, stressing that the two artists represent entirely different eras, ideologies, and musical missions.

“Wizkid FC, keep Fela’s name out of your mouths,” he said during the broadcast. “You try to claim that your fake artiste is the new Fela. Then when you people saw that the shoes were too big to fill and people like me did not allow you to get away with those insults, it is actually an insult to compare Wizkid to Fela.”

Seun explained that his objection stems from protecting his father’s historical legacy rather than personal rivalry with Wizkid. “You people have no respect,” he added. “I like it when people don’t have respect as a form of defiance. If your lack of respect came from a place of defiance, I will respect it. But your lack of respect came from a place of ignorance.”

The musician stressed that Fela’s influence extended beyond entertainment and should not be reduced to online fan debates. He argued that comparisons between contemporary pop stars and cultural icons like Fela distort history and diminish the impact of Afrobeat’s political roots.

Seun questioned why Wizkid’s supporters consistently involve his father in online arguments. He suggested that fans who cannot appreciate music without constant comparisons may be spiritually unsatisfied with the content they defend.

“Can’t you enjoy your artist’s music without comparing it to something else?” Seun asked. “If you cannot enjoy the music without comparison, it is because the music does not fill your spirit. You can pretend to enjoy it, but spiritually, you are not satisfied.”

The Afrobeat artist also blamed toxic fan culture for harming the Nigerian music industry. “The overzealousness of some fans has significantly affected the music industry negatively,” he stated. “Some artists can’t even collaborate because of fan rivalries.”

He called Wizkid FC the most ignorant fanbase in the world, saying they need to stop misbehaving and concentrate on their artist without dragging historical figures into modern fan wars.

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti pioneered Afrobeat in the late 1960s by fusing jazz, highlife, and funk with sharp political commentary. His albums functioned as anthems against systemic corruption and colonialism. Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, rose to prominence in the 2010s by blending Afrobeats with pop and rhythm and blues.

Seun’s comments sparked mixed reactions online. While some supporters praised his defence of his father’s legacy, others argued that comparisons are a natural part of music discourse. Many Wizkid fans responded defiantly on social media, with some claiming Wizkid has surpassed Fela’s achievements.

Seun recalled previous confrontations with Wizkid’s fans and said he had refused to back down in the past and would not do so again. He insisted that his father’s name should be left out of fan wars and that Fela’s legacy deserves respect.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between legacy preservation and contemporary artistic achievement in Nigerian music. While Wizkid has achieved global commercial success and Grammy recognition, Seun argues that such accomplishments differ fundamentally from Fela’s revolutionary cultural and political impact.

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Fela, continues to perform his father’s music with Egypt 80, the band Fela formed. He received a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album in 2019 for his project Black Times.