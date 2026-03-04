Sesko and Fernandes Fire United Third as Carrick Era Rolls On

Manchester United moved into third place in the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run under interim head coach Michael Carrick and tightening their grip on a Champions League qualification spot.

Crystal Palace took the lead through Maxence Lacroix, who headed home from a corner to leave United trailing at half-time. The game turned in the 52nd minute when Lacroix was dismissed for pulling back Matheus Cunha inside the box, with referee Chris Kavanagh pointing to the spot after a VAR review. Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty, then delivered a precise cross for Benjamin Sesko, who powered a header past Dean Henderson to complete the comeback.

The result gives Carrick 23 points from nine matches, equalling the best start to a Premier League managerial reign in United’s history, matching Ange Postecoglou’s record at Tottenham Hotspur. United remain the only unbeaten side in the league since Boxing Day.

Sesko, making his first league start under Carrick, has now scored four goals in his last five matches. Speaking after the game, Carrick said the key at half-time was demanding a shift in personality. “It was about being in that position and how we react showing that personality and the belief. We wanted to make more runs and be a little more aggressive in attacking their back line,” he said.

United travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday in their next Premier League fixture before hosting third-placed Aston Villa on March 15 in what shapes as a defining top-four clash. The club is targeting a return to the UEFA Champions League after last season’s absence.