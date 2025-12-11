Services Sector Drives Ghana Economy with 60 Percent Growth Contribution

Ghana’s services sector remained the dominant force in the economy in the third quarter of 2025, expanding by 7.6 percent and accounting for almost 60 percent of the country’s overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, according to new national accounts data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). The information and communication technology (ICT) subsector led the surge, posting a 17 percent growth rate, its strongest performance in the past two years.

Presenting the Q3 2025 GDP results in Accra on Wednesday, Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu said the services sector continued to be the largest and strongest segment of the economy, constituting nearly 40 percent of total output and remaining the most influential driver of national growth.

ICT recorded the largest growth in the sector at 17 percent, up from 15.6 percent in the same period last year, Dr Iddrisu said. He noted that ICT also contributed the most to the services sector’s performance, ultimately helping the sector deliver 59.5 percent of the country’s Q3 growth.

According to the GSS, the services sector’s expansion was broad based, with transport and storage growing by 10.4 percent, trade rising by 10 percent, education up by 5.9 percent, and financial and insurance activities increasing by 4 percent. However, ICT remained the standout performer, driven by rising use of mobile applications, data services, digital payments, online commerce and enterprise digital tools.

The GSS noted that demand for digital services has been one of the most significant structural shifts in Ghana’s economy over the past decade, a trend that intensified after the pandemic and continues to shape how households, firms and government operate.

The overall economy expanded by 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2025, maintaining steady momentum despite slowing from the 7.0 percent recorded during the comparable period of 2024. Fresh data from the GSS show strong gains in agriculture and services, while persistent weakness in oil and gas weighed on industrial output.

Nominal GDP reached 339.4 billion Ghana cedis in the quarter, compared with 293.1 billion cedis a year earlier. Real GDP for the quarter stood at 50.8 billion cedis, higher than 48.2 billion cedis recorded in the same period of 2024. Non oil real GDP improved to 48.7 billion cedis, from 45.6 billion cedis last year.

Dr Iddrisu said ICT, crops, trade, transport and storage, manufacturing and education together accounted for about 86 percent of total GDP growth in the third quarter. These sectors have become central to the country’s economic trajectory, underscoring the continued shift towards a more diversified economy with reduced dependence on oil.

The GSS urged businesses to align investment with high growth areas, noting ICT as a primary opportunity for expansion and innovation. Dr Iddrisu said firms could shift capital and effort towards ICT, trade, transport, crops and manufacturing, where most of the momentum is now concentrated.

For companies, the ICT boom translates into rising market opportunities in software development, digital marketing, fintech operations, customer support technologies, logistics tech, data analytics and cloud based services. Sectors such as retail, banking, hospitality and education also stand to benefit as digital platforms reshape service delivery and reduce operational costs.

For households, the services and ICT expansion is expected to deepen access to digital tools and lower barriers to digital participation. The GSS noted that cheaper data services, online learning platforms, e commerce access, mobile banking and telemedicine will increasingly influence household welfare and job prospects.

ICT driven growth also broadens career pathways for young people, with rising demand for programmers, technicians, digital creatives, cybersecurity specialists and fintech service operators. The GSS described the services sector, powered by ICT, as the anchor of Ghana’s modern economy and the clearest indicator of the country’s long term digital shift.

Agriculture posted a remarkable 8.6 percent growth, recovering sharply from 2.5 percent in Q3 2024. The fishing subsector was the standout performer within agriculture, expanding by 23.1 percent after contracting by 6.4 percent in the previous year. The crops subsector remained a key contributor, driving most of the agricultural gains.

Industry grew by just 0.8 percent, a steep slowdown from 11.4 percent in Q3 2024. The main drag was the oil and gas sector, which contracted heavily by 18.2 percent. Despite this, manufacturing remained resilient, expanding by 3.9 percent. Mining and quarrying contracted by 2.8 percent, adding further pressure on the sector’s overall performance.

Seasonally adjusted data indicates that Ghana’s economy improved quarter on quarter, with real GDP rising by 1.3 percent, compared to 1.0 percent in the same period last year. The GSS stressed the need for continued investment in digital infrastructure, connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital skills training to sustain the momentum. The ICT service ecosystem, it said, will remain central to Ghana’s push toward a more competitive, technology driven economy.

With a 39.7 percent share of total GDP and consistent year on year growth above historical averages, services remain the most reliable engine of economic expansion. Dr Iddrisu noted that ICT and other service activities continue to expand rapidly as digital services, mobile applications, data services and online commerce gain prominence in the economy.