Service Clubs Launch Anti-Drug Campaign at Ghana School

Community service organizations have launched an educational campaign against drug abuse at one of Ghana’s most prestigious secondary schools, as part of nationwide efforts to combat rising substance abuse among young people.

The Tema Community 25 Lions Club, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, educated students of Achimota School on the dangers of drug abuse as part of their ‘Say No to Drug Abuse’ campaign, according to officials who spoke with local media after the session.

Dr. Ralph Tettey-Amlalo, President of the Tema Community 25 Lions Club and an Achimota School alumnus, commended students for their discipline and intelligent questions during the engagement. The campaign aims to empower students to resist peer pressure and adopt lifestyles that support academic success, he explained.

The initiative extends beyond the capital city, with plans to reach schools across Ghana as part of broader national efforts to curb drug abuse. “We are not only focusing on schools in Accra but plan to extend this initiative to schools across the country,” Dr. Tettey-Amlalo stated during the interview.

Achimota School Headmaster Ebenezer Graham Acquah expressed appreciation for the educational initiative, calling for similar engagements at least once per semester. He stressed that drug abuse remains a significant challenge among many students and emphasized the need for community collaboration in addressing the problem.

“Teachers alone cannot do it. Let’s all come together to fight drug abuse,” Acquah said, highlighting the importance of external partnerships in combating substance abuse in educational institutions.

Students who participated in the session reported increased resolve to avoid drugs and focus on their education, indicating the campaign’s positive impact on young minds. The engagement represents part of growing awareness efforts as Ghana grapples with rising youth substance abuse rates.

Research indicates substance use among Ghanaian adolescents continues to be on the ascendancy, especially among youth in secondary education, making educational interventions increasingly crucial for prevention efforts.

The Lions Club initiative joins other national campaigns addressing the drug crisis. The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment recently launched a nationwide drug abuse campaign as part of comprehensive government efforts to tackle the growing problem.

The Tema Community 25 Lions Club has already completed successful school engagements, including recent outreach at Ashaiman Senior High School, building momentum in their fight against substance abuse among students.

Educational institutions across Ghana face mounting pressure to address drug-related issues affecting academic performance and student wellbeing. The collaborative approach between service clubs, schools, and government agencies represents a multi-pronged strategy to combat the crisis.

Studies reveal concerning statistics about university-level substance abuse, with significant percentages of northern Ghana students involved in tramadol misuse, underscoring the need for prevention efforts starting at secondary school levels.

The Achimota School engagement demonstrates how community organizations can complement formal education systems in addressing social challenges affecting young people. Such partnerships prove essential as Ghana seeks comprehensive solutions to youth drug abuse problems.

Drug prevention campaigns in schools have become increasingly important as authorities recognize education’s role in early intervention strategies. The collaborative model between Lions Club, Rotary Club, and educational institutions provides a template for expanding prevention efforts nationwide.

The success of the Achimota School session, marked by positive student responses and administrative support, suggests community-led educational initiatives can effectively complement government anti-drug campaigns and school-based prevention programs.