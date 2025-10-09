Serial Murder Suspect Confesses to Killing 15 People in Wa

The Upper West Regional Police Command has announced a significant breakthrough in solving a series of murders that have terrorized Wa Municipality since 2021, with a suspect confessing to killing 15 people over the past four years.

Police confirmed the arrest of Sherif Abdulai, a 30-year-old ex-convict, and Mahamuda Lamin, 25, in connection with the September 21, 2025 killing of Issah Yahaya, a 55-year-old security guard at Wa-Dobile. In a press briefing on Wednesday, Upper West Regional Police Commander ACP Francis Yiribaare revealed that Abdulai had made stunning confessions during interrogation that linked him to numerous unsolved murders across the region.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted responsibility for killing 15 people in Wa Municipality since 2021, and confessed to additional murders in Bole, Banda Nkwanta, and Bamboi in the Savannah Region. His victims were predominantly night watchmen and mentally challenged individuals whom he targeted during nighttime hours, according to police statements.

The breakthrough came following the murder of Issah Yahaya at Wa-Dobile last month. When police searched Sherif Abdulai after his arrest, they recovered the deceased security guard’s belongings, including a mobile phone, radio, cutlass, and bicycle. Investigators also retrieved crucial evidence from the crime scene itself, including a blood-stained cement block and a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

A post-mortem examination conducted at the Upper West Regional Hospital established the cause of death as severe head injury resulting from blunt force trauma. This finding proved critical when investigators began comparing the circumstances of Yahaya’s murder with other unsolved cases in the municipality. The medical evidence pointed to a consistent pattern that would eventually help crack the case wide open.

Police have disclosed that their review of facts from approximately 15 murder cases recorded since 2021 revealed striking similarities in the methods used. The pattern of targeting vulnerable victims during nighttime hours, the use of blunt force trauma, and the choice of victims all pointed toward a single perpetrator or connected group operating systematically across the region.

ACP Yiribaare stated that the suspect further confessed to killing three mentally ill persons and two watchmen in Bole, one mentally ill man in Banda Nkwanta, and additional victims in other communities. In some instances, the suspect allegedly buried bodies in nearby bushes, which has prompted police to begin search operations in areas identified during interrogation.

The arrest of Mahamuda Lamin as an accomplice suggests the murders may have involved more than one person, though police have not yet clarified the extent of his alleged involvement. Investigators are working to determine whether Lamin participated directly in the killings or played a supporting role in the criminal enterprise.

Sherif Abdulai’s identification as an ex-convict raises questions about how someone with a criminal record managed to allegedly commit such an extensive series of murders without detection for nearly four years. The police have not disclosed details about his previous conviction or when he was released from prison, but these facts will likely become relevant as the case proceeds through the legal system.

The confession has brought some measure of relief to Wa residents who have lived in fear since the killings began. The murders created an atmosphere of terror, particularly among night security personnel who found themselves vulnerable while protecting properties across the municipality. Many security guards reportedly modified their working patterns, with some refusing to work alone or in isolated locations.

Families of victims who died under mysterious circumstances since 2021 may finally get answers about what happened to their loved ones. Police have indicated they are working to match the suspect’s confessions with specific unsolved cases, a process that will require careful investigation and likely exhumations in cases where bodies were reportedly buried in bushes.

The targeting of mentally challenged individuals reveals a particularly cruel dimension to the alleged crimes. Such victims are often among society’s most vulnerable, unable to defend themselves adequately or sometimes even report threats they might have perceived. Their murders may have gone unnoticed longer than others because their movements and whereabouts were less predictable or monitored.

This case recalls previous concerns about serial killings in Wa Municipality that prompted major police operations. In 2022, a spate of murders targeting security guards led authorities to arrest multiple suspects, though those cases appear distinct from the current investigation. The recurring pattern of violence against watchmen in the region has now emerged as a disturbing trend requiring sustained attention.

Legal proceedings against both suspects will now move forward through Ghana’s criminal justice system. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment or death sentences, depending on how the court evaluates the evidence and the nature of the murders. The prosecution will need to build cases for each individual killing, corroborating the confession with physical evidence, witness testimony, and forensic findings.

The Upper West Regional Police Command has assured the public that investigations remain ongoing. Authorities are working to verify all aspects of the confession, locate any additional burial sites, and determine whether other accomplices may have been involved in the murder spree. The police have also pledged to bring all perpetrators to justice while ensuring the cases are built solidly enough to secure convictions.

This breakthrough demonstrates the importance of persistent investigation and community cooperation in solving complex criminal cases. The arrest came partly through vigilant police work following the most recent murder, showing that even when cases seem to go cold, continuing investigation can eventually crack them open.

For now, Wa Municipality can begin to recover from four years of fear as two suspects sit in custody awaiting trial. The confessions have provided investigators with leads they will pursue in coming weeks and months, potentially solving cases that families thought might never be resolved. However, full justice will only come when the legal process concludes and victims’ families receive the closure they deserve.