Serene Insurance’s Daniel Otoo Wins ‘Claims Professional of the Year’ at 5th CIIG Excellence Awards

The Head of Claims at Serene Insurance Company Limited, a member of the First Sky Group, Mr. Daniel Nunoo Otoo has won the coveted Claims Professional of the Year 2024 award at the prestigious 5th Chartered Institute of Insurance Ghana (CIIG) Excellence Awards at a plush ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Claims Professional of the Year Award signals Mr. Otoo’s exceptional contributions to the industry, through consistency and excellence on the back of unique talent and dedication to prompt claim payments heralding Serene Insurance as the new face of insurance.

The CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards provides a platform to promote professionalism, integrity, and excellence in the insurance industry, and designed to ensure that Ghana’s insurance practices align with internationally accepted best practices. The 5th edition of the awards event underscored CIIG’s commitment to driving sustained growth in the insurance industry, benefiting clients and raising the standards of insurance practices across Ghana.

Commenting on the milestone, Head of Claims at Serene Insurance, Mr. Daniel Otoo that “The recognition marks a proud moment for me, but more importantly, it reflects the collective support, teamwork, and leadership at Serene Insurance. I am reminded that our daily commitment to fairness, diligence, and professionalism in claims management truly makes an impact.

“This award has strengthened my sense of purpose and renewed my motivation to continue upholding the highest standards of excellence, both for our clients and for the growth of Serene Insurance and the insurance industry at large”, Mr. Otoo reiterated.

In a related industry event, Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group and a leading General Insurance Company, won the Best Growing Insurance Company for the second consecutive year under the General Insurance category at the 8th Ghana Insurance Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel early August, 2025.

The recognition comes on the back of impressive growth curve in its gross written premium, increasing underwriting profit, aggressive branch expansion, increasing agency and agents’ presence across the country, growing client size and improving claim settlement and volumes during the year (2024) under review.

The feat underpins the tenacity of Serene Insurance consolidating its respected reputation as a provider of reliable and cost-effective insurance products and services, tailored to address the needs of the insuring public, winning the Fastest Growing Insurance Company in Ghana in 2022.

Reflecting on the being recognised as the Best Growing Insurance for the second consecutive year, General Manager, Marketing & Business Development, Nana Yaw Dwomoh observed “this honour is a demonstration of the sacrifice and devotion underpinned by innovation, speed and agility to the delivery of insurance products and services within the country anchored on the belief of a satisfied client telling the good Serene Insurance story to others”.

“This acknowledgement confirms desire to be the New Face of Insurance through strategic deployment of robust, competitive marketing models targeted in satisfying customer needs and meeting expectations as part of the broader objective to among the top-performing insurance companies in Ghana”, Mr. Dwomoh reiterated.

Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance Company Limited, Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong commended the visionary direction from the Board and the hardwork and loyalty of Management and Staff in consolidating the brand presence of the company as the New Face of Insurance as Serene Insurance’s growth path and laurels are unprecedented in the history of new entrants in the insurance ecosystem.

Serene Insurance since inception over seven years (7) ago as a key general business player in the industry, having been adjudged the Fastest Growing Insurance Company in 2022, Best Growing Insurance Company, CEO of the Year, Emerging Brand of the Year and CSR Leadership, all in 2024, has built and continued to build a privileged reputation as a provider of reliable and cost-effective insurance products and services that address the needs of the insuring public.

Serene Insurance’s unrivalled customer service, strong financial base, being one of the well capitalized players in the industry and inclusive product penetration among other innovations, has positioned it as the New Face of Insurance.

