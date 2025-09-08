Serene Insurance CEO Wins Topmost Award at Two Industry Events

The Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance Company Limited, a member of the First Sky Group, Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong has been adjudged Insurance Personality for 2025 and Insurance Professional of the Year 2024 at two separate prestigious insurance industry events in August, 2025.

Mercy was the recipient of the topmost award at the 5th Chartered Institute of Insurance Ghana (CIIG) Excellence Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel on August 30, 2025 as the Insurance Professional of the Year 2024 and also received similar honour at the 8th Ghana Insurance Awards (GIA) as the Insurance Personality of the Year 2025 which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel on August 1, 2025.

The CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards and Ghana Insurance Awards are distinguished industry platforms that bring together the crème de la crème of the insurance industry to celebrate and reward excellence, innovation and outstanding achievements.

The Insurance Personality of the Year 2025 and Insurance Professional of the Year 2024 at both esteemed industry events was in recognition of Mercy’s exceptional performance in the insurance industry manifested in the consistent delivery of high-quality work, anchored on a religious commitment to paying attention to detail, precision, and proficiency in policy development and execution, unwavering proclivity for excellence, and in-depth technical knowledge of insurance products, regulations, and industry developments.

Mercy’s contribution to the industry has been demonstrated in the application of her technical expertise and leadership competences to provide valuable guidance from her experiences as Chair and active member of several industry technical committees set up to fashion and implement various policy interventions for accelerated economic development and expansion of the insurance industry proving her instrumentality and immense presence in the industry.

As a member of the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) Board, Mercy actively championed the removal of VAT on non-life Insurance which eventually resulted in the exclusion of Motor Insurance from VAT. Her leadership tenure as the Convener of the Public Relations and External Liaison Committee of the GIA, saw the active inclusion of the Insurance Departments of the Tertiary Institutions in Accra in the 2024 GIA Educational Seminar.

Mercy, among other pivotal several roles executed, represented the insurance industry on the multi-sectorial committee (the NIC, Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana Freight forwarders & Shipping Agents Association and the GRA-CUSTOMS division) overseeing the implementation of local Marine Cargo Insurance on imports into Ghana in line with S. 222 of the Insurance Act, 2021 (Act 1061).

She also served on the Educational Committee of the CIIG, and made significant input into the selection of both seminar and conference topics and resource persons while she facilitated a number of Stakeholder education and sensitization on the benefits of taking local Marine Cargo insurances in Takoradi, Cape Coast, Koforidua and Accra.

These two awards come on the back of Mercy winning CEO of the Year 2024 Award (General Insurance Category) at the 7th Ghana Insurance Awards for her trailblazing, exemplary and visionary leadership in repositioning Serene Insurance Company Limited onto a path of extraordinary growth, aggressive branch network, origination and dedication to providing superior tailored-made general insurance solutions through a customer centric model.

Mercy, upon assumption of the reins of leadership at Serene Insurance in September 2022, has led the transformation and expansion as a leading general insurance brand in the industry with significant growth, expansion and robust service portfolio with the company recognised as the Best Growing Insurance Company for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) and Emerging Brand of the Year 2024 under the General Insurance category at the 8th Ghana Insurance Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel early August, 2025.

Mercy’s leadership tenure has seen impressive growth curve in Serene Insurance’s gross written premium, increasing underwriting profit, aggressive branch expansion, increasing agency and agents’ presence across the country, growing client size and improving claim settlement and volumes during the year (2024) under review.

The feat underpins the tenacity of Serene Insurance consolidating its respected reputation as a provider of reliable and cost-effective insurance products and services, tailored to address the needs of the insuring public, winning the Fastest Growing Insurance Company in Ghana in 2022.

Commenting on her milestone as Insurance Personality of the Year 2025 and Insurance Professional of the Year 2024, Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong expressed her delight noting that “the recognition does not only reflect a personal testament to outstanding leadership but represents a collective proof of Serene Insurance growing influence and presence in the competitive Ghanaian insurance landscape driven by excellent management, vision and unrelenting quest for distinction. “

She attributed the milestone to the extraordinary hardwork, enduring dedication, selflessness and professionalism from staff and management anchored on exceptional visionary leadership from the Board, which have contributed to the robust growth Serene Insurance enjoys.

“Serene Insurance remains committed to its promise to provide nothing less than the cutting-edge customer and product service delivery to its clientele across the nation as it strives to consolidating its continuing, fulfilling business relationship with all stakeholders”, Mercy re-assured.

Board Chairman of Serene Insurance Company Limited, Mr. Charles Edem Gidi, expressed his joy at the momentous recognition and observed it signalled Serene Insurance’s enduring commitment to deepening access and penetration while promoting inclusivity guided by tested governance and policy direction to uphold the interests of clients.

Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Kutortse, applauded the dedication and hardwork of the Board, Management and Staff to living up to the brand of the company as the New Face of Insurance as Serene Insurance’s growth path and laurels are unprecedented in the history of new entrants in the insurance ecosystem.

Serene Insurance since inception over seven years (7) ago as a key general business player in the industry, having been adjudged the Fastest Growing Insurance Company in 2022, Best Growing Insurance Company, CEO of the Year, Emerging Brand of the Year and CSR Leadership, all in 2024, has built and continued to build a privileged reputation as a provider of reliable and cost-effective insurance products and services that address the needs of the insuring public.

Serene Insurance’s unrivalled customer service, strong financial base, being one of the well capitalized players in the industry and inclusive product penetration among other innovations, has positioned it as the New Face of Insurance.