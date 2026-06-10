Serena Williams Wins on Return After Four Years Away

Serena Williams won her first professional match in nearly four years on Tuesday, partnering Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko to a straight sets doubles victory at Queen’s Club in London.

The pairing itself told the story: a winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, aged 44 and playing her first match since the 2022 US Open, alongside a 19 year old ranked among the game’s brightest prospects. Together they beat the third seeds, Nicole Melichar Martinez of the United States and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, taking the first set in a tiebreak by seven points to two before running away with the second, six games to two, at the HSBC Championships.

Williams received a standing ovation as she walked onto the Andy Murray Arena for her first ever appearance at Queen’s Club, which staged only men’s tennis throughout her singles career. She struck service winners of up to 120 miles per hour before a sellout crowd that included her friend Lindsey Vonn and her daughters Olympia and Adira, the younger of whom, born in 2023, watched her mother compete for the first time.

The unseeded duo meet Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals after that pair edged Alexandra Panova and Demi Schuurs in a deciding tiebreak. Williams praised Mboko’s nerve on the big points and said the partnership felt natural despite the pair never having played together. She joked that she made her comeback because her children were out of school for the summer and she had grown tired of sitting at home.

The bigger question hangs over the All England Club. Williams will play doubles at the Berlin Open next week, but she remains undecided on Wimbledon, which starts June 29, saying “it’s just a day at a time” and that organisers have given her space to choose. She has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and six of her 14 Grand Slam doubles crowns there, all alongside her sister Venus.

Williams never called her 2022 departure a retirement, describing it instead as evolving away from tennis. Tuesday in London, the evolution turned back toward the court, and Berlin and possibly Wimbledon will reveal how far.