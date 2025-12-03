Serena Williams Denies Tennis Comeback Despite Testing Pool Registration

Tennis icon Serena Williams has firmly dismissed speculation about returning to professional competition after her name appeared on a drug testing registry. The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted on social media platform X on Tuesday, December 2, stating she is not coming back and calling the speculation crazy.

The speculation arose after Williams reentered the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) registered testing pool, with documents dated October 6 showing her inclusion on the list. Adrian Bassett, a spokesperson for the ITIA, confirmed Williams had requested reinstatement and is now subject to whereabouts requirements, though he acknowledged uncertainty about whether this signals an actual comeback or simply keeps options open.

Williams last competed at the 2022 United States Open, where she lost in the third round to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. The American star, now 44 years old, avoided using the word retirement at that time, instead describing her departure as an evolution away from tennis. In an August 2022 essay for Vogue magazine, Williams explained that retirement doesn’t feel like a modern word to her, preferring to view her decision as a transition toward other priorities.

Athletes who decide to return to testing must provide information about their time and locations when available to give samples, and they need to complete testing for six months before being allowed to return to competition. When Williams retired, she applied for official retirement status, meaning she would not have to inform the ITIA of her whereabouts for random drug testing.

The timing of Williams’ testing pool registration has sparked interest given recent developments in her family. Williams’ older sister Venus, age 45, returned to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour in July following a 16-month absence and has accepted a wild card to play at the Auckland Open in January. Venus, a seven-time major singles champion, has spoken previously about wanting Serena to join her back on tour, with the sisters having claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a pair.

Williams, who played her first professional tennis match in 1995, admitted the major motivation behind initially calling it quits three years ago was her desire to have a second child. She gave birth to Adira River Ohanian in August 2023, her second daughter having welcomed her first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr almost six years earlier with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams’ 23 Grand Slam titles is only bested by Margaret Court who has 24, a record that Williams has expressed interest in breaking in the past. Williams was in the early stages of pregnancy with Olympia when she won the 2017 Australian Open to move just one grand slam singles title behind the all-time record held by Margaret Court.

Williams won the last WTA title of her career, and the only one after returning from maternity leave, at the Auckland tournament in 2020. The American legend revolutionized women’s tennis during her 27-year professional career that began when she turned professional at age 14 in 1995.

Williams recently spoke out about how conversations around Black women in sport have changed, featuring in the latest cover story for Net-A-Porter’s digital title Porter. The 44-year-old opened up to the magazine about the resilience she built as a Black woman in sport, saying that growing up and being Black in tennis comes with negativity but that she doesn’t hear the noise.

Breaking into the predominantly white game was no easy feat for the tennis star, who faced criticism and racial bias over the course of her career. Many now credit the player for her influence and role in transforming the game, with Williams widely considered one of the greatest tennis players in history.

The mystery surrounding Williams’ testing pool registration remains unresolved despite her clear denial of comeback plans. Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg questioned why she would apply to reenter the testing pool if she had no intention of playing again, given the strict monitoring requirements that registered players must follow.

Speculation about Williams’ intentions will likely continue given the seemingly contradictory actions of entering a testing pool while publicly denying comeback plans. However, her social media statement provides the clearest indication yet that fans should not expect to see the American champion return to competitive tennis anytime soon.