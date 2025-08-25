Seoul Launches Korea’s First Autonomous Shuttle Service

Seoul prepares to introduce Korea’s inaugural autonomous shuttle program next month, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transportation technology advancement.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government completed successful test runs along the Cheonggye Stream corridor on Friday, bringing the nation closer to its first commercial driverless public transport service. Following a mandatory four-week safety evaluation period, passengers could begin boarding the autonomous vehicles by late September.

Korean technology company Autonomous AtoZ engineered the 11-passenger shuttle, incorporating accessibility features including wheelchair accommodation and real-time operational displays. The vehicle showcases domestic innovation in a sector traditionally dominated by international manufacturers.

Initial operations will cover a 4.8-kilometer stretch connecting Cheonggye Plaza with Gwangjang Market. Speed restrictions will keep the shuttles below 30 kilometers per hour along the urban route through central Seoul.

Two vehicles will serve passengers during weekday business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend and holiday services remain suspended during the trial phase, though city planners envision expanded schedules including evening routes.

The month-long pilot program offers free transportation while officials gather operational data and passenger feedback. Current automotive regulations mandate onboard safety personnel equipped with emergency override controls, including manual steering and braking systems.

Specialized insurance coverage protects against potential incidents during the experimental phase. Safety workers will monitor operations without interfering in normal autonomous functions unless emergency intervention becomes necessary.

City officials expressed confidence in the domestically developed technology while emphasizing safety protocols. The program represents Seoul’s ambition to establish itself as a global leader in autonomous transportation rather than simply offering a novelty attraction.

The Cheonggye Stream location provides an ideal testing environment with controlled traffic conditions and manageable distances. Success here could accelerate deployment across Seoul’s broader public transport network.

South Korea joins a select group of nations pioneering autonomous public transportation, competing with similar programs in Singapore, Finland, and select U.S. cities. The Seoul initiative focuses specifically on integrating Korean-developed technology into urban mobility solutions.

Future expansion plans include extended operating hours and longer routes throughout the metropolitan area. The program’s performance will likely influence nationwide autonomous vehicle regulations and commercial deployment timelines.